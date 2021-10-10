Wausau Pilot & Review

Response to COVID-19. For safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Volunteer Case Worker: American Red Cross – Wisconsin. Connect directly with people affected by disasters and help them take them next steps in their recovery journey. Become a Red Cross volunteer caseworker and provide advocacy, referrals and financial assistance. For more information contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

St. Vincent De Paul: Hanging & Sorting Clothing. This volunteer position can be done on weekly, daily or even in just one visit lending a hand. Contact Kim at 715-298-3028.

On-Call Leaf Rakers and Haulers: United Way Volunteer Connection. Make a Difference Day is right around the corner! Get involved in this community effort to support our elderly neighbors by signing up to be on-call to rake and/or haul leaves to the yard waste site. Volunteers will be on call between Oct.24th-Oct. 29th. Bring your own rakes, gloves, tarps, leaf blowers and vehicle. Some rakes available for checkout upon request. Register and learn more at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com or contact Elizabeth at 715-298-5719 or erobinson@unitedwaymc.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency.

Give the Gift of Brand New Socks. The Open Door assists people getting back on track after incarceration. Often they need basic clothing items such as socks for adult men and women. To donate contact Anne at 715-848-4044 or opendoor319@gmail.com.

Enjoy card making? Heartland Hospice is looking for scrap bookers or anyone looking for a creative outlet to make cards for hospice patients. Some of the cards we are looking for are Sympathy, Thinking of you, Anniversary cards, and blank cards.

If you or anyone you know are interested in donating cards or have any questions, please contact our Volunteer Coordinator, Amanda at 715-344-4541 or at Amanda.cottrell@hcr-manorcare.com.

More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.