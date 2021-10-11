Wausau Pilot & Review

Wings Over Wausau, a new multi-day event featuring an air show, car show, children’s activities, live music and the area’s largest fireworks show is among the events planned in the city next year, organizers announced Monday.

The new event is set for June 24 and 25 at the Wausau Downtown Airport, 725 Woods Place, and will include the annual Run the Runway 5K race. Wausau Events Executive Director Alissandra Aderholdt said in a news release that Chalkfest, a downtown event typically held in July in coordination with a rib and balloon festival, will take place the same weekend as Wings Over Wausau.

Adderholdt said Wausau River District’s Sidewalk Sales will also be held the weekend of June 24 and 25.

Wausau’s Balloon and Rib Fest is not on the schedule for 2022. The event was called off in 2020 and 2021 amid COVID-19 concerns, prompting local organizers to put together a new balloon rally on the city’s west side this year. A similar event, not affiliated with the Wausau Events organization, is also planned for next July.

“We know how important our events are to building community in the Wausau area” Aderholdt said. “We are very excited to offer an entire weekend of events and activities for attendees of all ages.”

The rest of the 2022 Schedule of Events for Wausau Events:

Winterfest: January 29, 2022 – The 400 Block

Concerts on the Square: Every Wednesday from June 8-August 17, 2022 – The 400 Block

Big Bull Falls Blues Fest: August 19 & 20, 2022 – Isle of Ferns Park

Beer and Bacon Fest: September 17, 2022 – Isle of Ferns Park

Harvest Fest: October 8, 2022 – The 400 Block

Holiday Parade: December 2, 2022 – Marathon Park to The 400 Block

For more information on the 2022 Event Schedule, available sponsorships or volunteer opportunities, please visit www.wausauevents.org.