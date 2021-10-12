WAUSAU — Griesbach Auto Service Inc will celebrate their 25-year anniversary at a ribbon cutting ceremony to be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 14 at 4302 Stewart Avenue.

“I always admired the guys at the auto shop that we went to in my hometown, they were able to help my mom out when she had a problem with her vehicle.” said Jon Griesbach, Owner. “What intrigued me the most was their customer service and I wanted to be able to do the same when I grew up.”

“In October 1996 I was fortunate enough for my dream to come true and to open the doors of Griesbach Auto Service Inc.” said Griesbach. “It has always been my goal to provide the people of the community with the best customer and automotive service they have ever experienced.”

Jon’s wife Tina is the Office Manager and their son Cody, who graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran College with a Business Degree, helps with all aspects of the business as the General Manager.

Griesbach Auto offers a pair of clean, state-of-the-art facilities, a variety of service options and courtesy vehicles.

Griesbach Auto Service has locations in both Wausau and Weston and is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit GriesbachAutoService.com or call 715-203-8808 (Wausau location) or 715-355-1553 (Weston location).