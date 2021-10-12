The Man of Honor Society held a flag retirement ceremony at their club house in Wausau on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

They had lots of flags to properly dispose of since they did not have the ceremony last year because of Covid-19. Jeff Morgan, President, started the ceremony with the help of Paul Missett,

Scout Leader Gene Bahr and the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts Troop 409. Barb Oelke sung “America the Beautiful” and the “National Anthem”. Taps was performed by Dale Osterbrink.

Story courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Photo’s courtesy of Jeffrey Yunk