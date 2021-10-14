(WAUSAU WI) – Children’s Imaginarium, a highly anticipated museum for kids established in 2013, is entering the final phases of opening its doors in downtown Wausau and the museum leaders are excited to announce details of the professionally-designed, STEM-focused children’s museum.

“Through the reimagined downtown developments planned by Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc., (WOZ) and the generosity of local businesses, foundations, and individuals, we have an opportunity for the Children’s Imaginarium to become a family-centered cornerstone of the downtown,” said Maggie Gordon, President & Co-Founder of the Children’s Imaginarium. “Located adjacent to HOM Furniture, we are excited to share that the museum will feature a variety of interactive exhibits supported by educational and hands-on programming, ample parking, and accessibility for all children and families.”

To date, $3.1 million has been raised to bring Children’s Imaginarium to life. The museum is working with nationally recognized exhibit fabricators to design exhibits rooted in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), and will offer programming geared toward children from two to twelve years of age, and their families. The exhibit framework and programming will welcome children of all abilities and will be an asset to local schools and children’s organizations, filling a vital role in supporting our community’s need for educationally rich and interactive family experiences.

“The Children’s Imaginarium will enhance the vibrancy of our community and is essential to future success,” said Dave Eckmann, President/ CEO of Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

Supported by a community-wide board of directors comprised of professionals, educators, and parents, Children’s Imaginarium has raised 90% of the necessary funds through the commitments of area donors including large corporations, small businesses, foundations and individuals, all of whom share the goal of building a family-focused, interactive learning environment for both residents and visitors. The Children’s Imaginarium now asks the community to come together in support of its Gear Up! Campaign, the final fundraising effort in advance of the museum’s anticipated Fall 2022 opening.

To stay up to date on their progress, or pledge support, visit www.childrensimaginarium.org. You can also follow Children’s Imaginarium on Facebook and Instagram. The Children’s Imaginarium is an established fund at the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.