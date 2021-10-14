Wausau Pilot & Review

The complete brackets for the upcoming WIAA girls volleyball playoffs were released on Wednesday night.

Play begins with regional quarterfinals in Divisions 2, 3 and 4 on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Regional semifinals in all four divisions will be played Thursday, Oct. 21, with regional finals on Oct. 23. Sectionals will be Thursday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 30, with the sectional champions qualifying for the 2021 WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament at Resch Center in Green Bay on Nov. 4-6.

In the Division 1 Sectional 1 bracket, Marshfield earned the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 14 Wausau East at Marshfield High School on Oct. 21 in a regional semifinal.

In other regional semifinals in the same bracket, No. 12 Wausau West will play at No. 5 D.C. Everest, No. 10 Stevens Point will be at No. 7 Hudson, and No. 11 Wisconsin Rapids will be at No. 6 Menomonie on Oct. 21.

Wausau Newman Catholic is the No. 5 seed in its Division 4 Sectional 2 bracket and will host a regional quarterfinal against No. 12 Rosholt at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Click here for all of the statewide brackets, courtesy of the WIAA.