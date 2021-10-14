WAUSAU – Wisconsin Singers, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s touring production, is taking the stage for its 54th season in “Come Alive!” Featuring vocals, choreography, big band sound and Badgers spirit, UW’s most talented students will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at The Grand Theater in downtown Wausau.

“Come Alive!” celebrates the thrill of live music from the past six decades of American Pop music. Covering more than 40 songs, Wisconsin Singers highlight some of the music-industry’s greatest artists ranging from Elvis Presley and the Four Seasons to Lady Gaga and Elton John.

Photo courtesy Wisconsin Singers.

To cap off the evening, the Wisconsin Singers’ band will showcase its special blend of jazz, funk and classic rock, and Badgers fans will get the chance to sing along to Fifth Quarter classics like “On Wisconsin,” “Varsity,” and, of course, “Jump Around!”

“We’re thrilled to be hosting the Wisconsin Singers for an up-beat, entertaining night!” Kevin Ruhl, Wausau West High School vocal music instructor, said.

Featuring an opening performance by members of the Wausau West music department, this event promises to entertain everyone from age 5 to 95.

Tickets are $13 and available by calling the Grand Theater at 715-842-0988 or visiting https://www.grandtheater.org. They will also be available at the door the night of the show.

All ticket sale proceeds will support the Wausau West music department for programming, including funding for the free Wausau West Winter Concerts in December.

For more information about the Wisconsin Singers, visit wisconsinsingers.com.