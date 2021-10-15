Wausau Pilot & Review

The long wait is over as the Wausau Cyclones hit the ice at Marathon Park for the first time Friday night versus St. Louis.

The puck drops at 7:10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night. St. Louis comes into the weekend series with a (1-7-0-0) record in the early going after picking up their first win of the season last weekend at home versus Milwaukee. Wausau is looking to bounce back after being swept by Peoria, which brought the team back to .500 at (3-3-0-0).

What to Watch For

Look for the Wausau forwards to bounce back after being held to only one goal during the two games in Peoria versus a physical Mustangs squad. The Cyclones are led by Griffin Lennes and Gage Vierzba with six points apiece.

The Jr. Blues are led by forward Gianluca Boccardi and John Dapron who both have seven points this season in eight games played.

Between the Pipes

Wausau is expected to split the series between Zach Dosan, native of Rosemount, Minnesota and Mitch Miscevich from Niles, Illinois. Dosan has a GAA of 2.17 and .941 save percentage. Miscevich sports a GAA of 2.50 and .933 save percentage.

The Jr. Blues are expected to start Brendan Cobb in net this weekend. The goaltender has a .888 save percentage and GAA of 4.50 after starting six of their eight games played.

Up Next

The Cyclones will welcome the Peoria Mustangs to Marathon Park next weekend. Friday is Military Appreciation presented by Waste Management. All Veterans and current service members receive a free ticket to the game as we honor them for their service.

Wausau will wrap up the weekend with Pink The Rink presented by Aqua Finance. The Cyclones will be wearing specialty pink jerseys as they raise funds for Central Wisconsin women battling breast cancer. Reserve your seats today at wausaucyclones.com.