MADISON – Wausau West and Wausau Newman Catholic players at the 2021 WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium have been eliminated from competition.

West’s Quin Babiarz earned a first-round singles bracket win over Annika Johnson of Rhinelander (22-5), 6-3, 6-1, before losing to Rya Arrezola of Janesville Craig (16-2), 5-7, 6-4, 6-0, to finish her season with a 30-2 record.

Wausau West’s doubles team of Anika Eder and Katie Meyer, who were an additional qualifier to the state tournament field, lost its first match to Maia Samuelson and Ava Meyer of New Berlin Eisenhower 6-3, 6-0.

Newman Catholic’s lone qualifier, Becky Larrain in singles, had to forfeit her first-round match.

