SCHOFIELD – Lennon True scored a pair of goals to lift the D.C. Everest boys soccer team to a 2-0 nonconference win over Chippewa Falls on Friday night at D.C. Everest Middle School.

True scored off an assist from Ricky Jiang in the fourth minute and added another score on a high-crossing pass from Caiden Hoeppner 20 minutes into the second half to provide the Evergreens all they needed.

Jacob Lorge had three saves in goal for D.C. Everest, which finishes the regular season with a 9-6-3 record.

D.C. Everest will play at Wausau West in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday at 4 p.m.