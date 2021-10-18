Shawn M. Cleveland

Shawn Michael Cleveland, 52, Town of Wausau, WI, passed away on September 21, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston, surrounded by family and friends after a short but valiant battle with illness.

He was born on January 28, 1969, in Wausau, WI, to Ray and Mary (Hintz) Cleveland. Shawn was a graduate from Wausau West High School, class of 1987, and NTC, class of 1990, with a degree in Mechanical Design. On September 11, 2020, he was married to his wife, Barbara (Lemke) Cleveland. Shawn was employed as an estimator at Old Castle Building Envelope (OBE).

Shawn was a devoted father and a loving husband, son, and brother. He was a God-fearing man, acclimated within the church and community – especially the hockey community. Shawn had dedication, a “dad-i-cation”, to be ever-present, a supportive mentor, and a proud father to his two sons no matter what they were involved in.

Shawn was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved to hike, camp, and make bad dad jokes! He was very proud of the 10 years serving his community on the Town of Wausau Fire Department.

Shawn is survived by his sons, Tyler and Brady; his wife, Barbara; stepdaughters, Tiffany (Sobiesczyk), Kayla (Braun-Lemke) and Megan (Braun-Lemke); his mother, Mary; his sister, Melissa (Heath) Poeske and nieces, Brenna (Jordan) Wenninger and Samantha (Andrew) Darge; as well as other aunts, uncles, and cousins. His passing is preceded by his father, Ray; grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 5:00 pm, Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston WI. Pastor Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established in his name.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston, for their compassionate care for Shawn in his final days.

We will always remember that special smile, and your caring heart! Just by being you, you were able to make everyone you care about feel loved and adored.

Norma C. Zimmermann

Norma Zimmermann, 91, left this earth to be with her Savior on October 14th, 2021, under the care of Hospice and the loving hands of Rennes Health and Rehab. She was born on December 31st, 1929 in Chippewa County, to Arthur and Mildred Jensen of the Town of Eleanor. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, David.

She is survived by sisters–in–law Doris Moore of Milwaukee, Marion Blaschka of Madison, sons; Ross of Manitowoc, Mark of Wausau and Jeffrey (Tina) of Rhinelander. She is further survived by 8 grandchildren: Brenda Zimmermann–Thorpe of Wausau, Grant Zimmermann (Kari) of Manitowoc, Lili (Andrew) Goehring of Valders, Christopher (Scott) of Kronenwetter, Amy (Matthew) Jaecks of Weston, and Ben (Lora) Zimmermann of Wausau, and Wade and Tori Hahner of Rhinelander. Norma is also survived by 10 great grandchildren Lorissa and Porter Thorpe, Cale and Camryn Zimmermann, Olivia and Brady Jaecks, Rueben, Ethan, Evelyn and Keenan Zimmermann, and many wonderful nieces and nephews, and a special family friend, Glenda Schilling. Norma is also survived by sister Elaine Klass, and sister-in-law Judy Jensen of Cornell, Wisconsin.

Norma is also preceded in death by her father and mother Arthur and Mildred Jensen, brothers LaVerne and Robert Jensen, sister Marion, sister-in-law Sue Jensen, brothers–in-law Earl Western and William Klass,,brother-in–law Harold Zimmermann, sisters-in-law Wilma Christ, Caroline Yolitz-Serley, and Anne Scheuerman. She is also preceded by brothers–in–law David Christ, Jerome Seidl, Wilbur Yolitz, Harvey Serley, Conrad Scheuerman, and Jerry Blaschka.

Norma graduated from Cadott High School in 1947 and Swedish Hospital of Nursing in Minneapolis in 1948. She married David Zimmermann in April 1949. They purchased his parents farm, who in turn then purchased the farm directly to the North and they farmed closely together until his parents’ retirement.

Norma was a wonderful homemaker who loved raising her family. She loved to cook and entertain, bringing many wonderful and adventurous items to her menu, a favorite being her key lime pie. She loved playing cards with friends and celebrating holidays with everyone. In the kitchen she hummed and sang to the delight of anyone who could hear her.

Once the boys were all in school, she worked at Digman Insulation and Lumber, then later became a realtor in Wausau. David and Norma later moved to Florida where they enjoyed life for 21 years, moving back to Wausau in 2009 for their twilight years.

Norma loved her family dearly and especially loved holding the new great grandchildren that blessed her life. She was always known to be gracious, sweet, warm, lovely, fun, and caring by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church, E10723 County Road Z, Wausau, WI 54403. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. John Stransky will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the St. John’s Debt Reduction Fund would kindly be appreciated.

Arnold A. Schlei

Arnold “Arnie” Albert Schlei, 73, passed into eternal peace at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau at 11:08 the evening of Wednesday, October 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Patricia (Smith), Sons Chad of Germantown, and Scott of Hewitt, Daughters-in-law Bobbi (Marti), Amy (Lodes), Grandchildren August, Violet, Sophie, and Zachary Schlei, Sister Helen (Dale) Traska of Town of Texas, in-laws Michael and Carol (Dettman) Smith of Florida, Trish (James) Wolfe Woodruff, Nieces Sue (Jerry) Harvey of Antigo, Kristi (Ryan) Andrus of Illinois, Nephew Jeremy (Heather Brown) Smith of North Carolina. He was proceeded in death by Parents Albert Robert and Esther Sophie (Neitzke) Schlei, Parents In-laws Richard C and Elaine A (Wyttyk) Smith, John (Dale) Traska, brother and sister-in-law Jim and Kathy Wolfe.

Arnie was a class of ’66 graduate of D.C. Everest High School, where he met his wife Patricia, they married on August 9th, 1969. He served in the Army Reserves, honorably discharged as a Staff Sargent. He founded Pfingsten-Schlei Construction in 1972. In 1980 when he took over operation of the family farm settled by his Great-Grandfather in August 1888. He raised Veal until retiring in 2014. Arnie served his community for 2 years as building inspector, 6 years as Town Supervisor, and 28 years as Town Chairman all for the Town of Easton as well as serving on the Wisconsin Towns Association both as chairman and officer. He was elected to the Marathon County Board of Supervisors in 2010; and was the incumbent Chairman, County Supervisor, and Director of Wisconsin County Forests Associations at the time of his death.

Arnie had a life-long love of the outdoors enjoying hunting, fishing, and trapping on family land and Boulder Junction. He shared this passion with his children and grandchildren. He served on the Forestry and Recreation Committee and shared his knowledge of trapping and hunting as a presenter at the D.C. Everest School Forest. He was a skilled carpenter, enjoyed reading about history and sportsmanship, and playing cribbage and Sheepshead with friends, especially Al Seymour. He took pride in canning from his garden and cooking for the family with his wife Pat. Arnie was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church in Aniwa. He loved his family and was especially proud of his four Grandchildren. Arnie continued to give back to his community as an organ and tissue donor.

The funeral service for Arnie will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 238145 Star Road, Aniwa, WI. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Paul J. Verville Sr.

Paul J. Verville Sr., 57, Marathon, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, in Iron River, Michigan.

He was born July 4, 1964, in Milwaukee, the son of Phyllis (Nagy) Verville of Rib Falls and the late Phillip Verville Sr.

For many years, Paul worked as a mobile mechanic at several locations throughout the state. Paul was an avid outdoorsman and liked to hunt and fish. He lived life on the edge and could survive in any element. He loved his daughter dearly and was very proud of what his boys became.

Survivors include, his mother, Phyllis Verville, Rib Falls; three children, Angela Volm, Merrill, Paul Jr. (Joslyn) Volm, Wausau and Kyle Verville, Marathon; his children’s mother, Sheri Volm, Marathon; eight grandchildren, Kea, Hunter, Serena, Samuel, Sofia, Isabella, Noah and Jaxston; great-granddaughter, Paisley; four siblings, Phillip Verville Jr., West Bend, Dale Verville, Mosinee, Corrine (Bob) Stone, Rib Falls and Kathy (Randy) Volm, Mosinee; and his girlfriend, Jessica Mitrovich.

He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Sr.; and his sister, Denise Verville.

Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday October 23, 2021 at Highland Community Church, 800 River Rd, Marathon City, WI 54448. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at Highland Community Church in Marathon. Following the Memorial Service at church there will be a Celebration of Life at Charlie’s Bar, 144746 County N, Marathon City, WI 54448.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Paul Verville Jr., 143228 Baneck Drive, Wausau, WI 54401

Mary B. Trantow

Mary Barbara Trantow, 96, Wausau, died Saturday October 16, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau. She was born April 11, 1925, in Neillsville, daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Piekarski) Muzynoski. On October 12, 1946, she married Merlin Trantow at Saint Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death, August 31, 1998.

Survivors include her children; Michael Trantow, Missouri, Tom Trantow, Wausau, Barb (Glen) Block, Ringle, Mary Trantow, Schofield, Tammy Trantow, Mosinee and Ben (Gloria) Trantow, Antigo, 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, son-in-law, Paul Hatlestad, Wausau, daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Trantow, Wausau, brother, Joe Muzynoski, sister, Anna Rheinschmidt and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, Pat Hatlestad, sons, Bill and Randy Trantow, granddaughter, Kristi and daughter-in-law, Jane Trantow.

A private family mass will be held.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.peterson/kraemer.com

James F. Romanski

James F. Romanski, 87, Wausau, WI, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

He was born August 11,1934 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to the late Peter and Dorothy (Grauvogel) Romanski. He graduated from Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School in 1952 and furthered his studies at St. Norbert College in De Pere, WI where he studied biology and participated on the collegiate Track and Field and Football teams and enlisted in ROTC. After graduation in 1956, James was stationed at Fort Lewis in the state of Washington, serving as First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Artillery.

James met Virginia Bradtke while attending St. Norbert College. On September 7, 1957, they were united in marriage until his passing. After Jim’s army service, he was a successful pharmaceutical sales representative for 34 years for the Upjohn Company, receiving many accolades for his performance. He retired in 1993. In his free time, he was a member of numerous organizations like Kiwanis and Hospice and was an active member of Resurrection Catholic Church (formerly St. James). His hobbies and interests included skiing, fishing, music, sports, reading, clock repair, and extensive travel all over the world.

James is survived by his wife of 64 years, Virginia (Bradtke) Romanski; daughter Jennifer (Scott) Leum of Genoa, WI; daughter Christine (Dave) Borleis of Waukesha, WI; grandchildren Elliot, Alexandria, and Ryan Leum; his brother Roger Romanski of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; and in-laws Lee and Barbara Vandersteen along with numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks go to Tara Dupuis, Annie Hanke, Beth O’Malley, and niece Mary Vandersteen for their unconditional love and support in recent years.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Dorothy and his brother Dan Romanski, in-laws Don and Mary Vandersteen, and most recently sister-in-law Pauline (Roger) Romanski.

Jim lived life to its absolute fullest and made friends with people of all walks of life. He was a gifted conversationalist and was an honest, generous, and compassionate man. He will be greatly missed but those who knew him are comforted knowing he was a firm believer in Christ and the Church and knew where he was going. Blessed be his memory.

The funeral for James will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Wausau. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church followed by the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Joseph Richards will preside. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday following funeral services at the Wausau Elks Club from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, any funds received in Jim’s memory will be directed to several of his favorite charities. Visit www.petersonkraemer.com to express online condolences and to find the link to livestream the funeral on facebook.

Gloria J. Sullivan

Gloria Jean Sullivan passed away in Marshfield, Wisconsin, on Saturday October 9, 2021, at the age of 68.



“Jeanie” was born on March 10, 1953 to the late Earl Charles and Violet H. (Glasel) Westfall in Wausau, Wisconsin, on what was also her mother’s birthday. She was the fourth of five children, Timothy, Susan, Darwyn, and Neal. They were a very tight knit family, and under the guidance of their parents the kids perfected the skills of living off the land, building, hunting, fishing, gardening, food preservation, baking, and sewing, among many other things.



After graduating from Wausau West High School, Jeanie met Patrick “Pat” Sullivan, on a blind date.The two would become inseparable for the next 50 years. They would marry at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau on August 4, 1973. In 1975 they had a daughter, Stacey, and in 1979, a son, Murphy.



The four of them would live in Wisconsin for several years before starting to travel the world together. They had many phenomenal adventures together, living in places such as Hawaii and the Dominican Republic. This lifestyle created a very special bond between the four of them that would last their lifetime.



Once their kids grew up and moved out, Pat and Jeanie traveled between Florida and Wisconsin before finally settling in Wausau with their dogs, Tess, a Tea Cup Yorkie always at her side, and Pickles, a well-loved Boxer who always had her laughing.



Jeanie was a highly skilled seamstress capable of designing and creating anything she could dream up. She was a uniquely talented multi-media artist, her favorites including oil painting, pencil and paper, and fiber arts. She was an amazing cook and will have many people seeking her recipes for years to come.



Jeanie was an incredible daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was funny, patient, compassionate, graceful, beautiful in both appearance and soul, and above all, she was kind.



She had an unforgettable smile, and will be missed by many.



Jeanie is survived by husband Pat, children Stacey and Murphy, grandchildren Michael, Sariah, Murphy, Carter, and Addison, siblings Timothy, Susan, Darwyn, and Neal, as well as many nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends all of whom she loved dearly. A funeral service will be held at Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Avenue, Schofield, WI 54476, on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 11am to 1 pm.

Thomas B. Klumpyan

Thomas Bernard Klumpyan, 79, of Schofield passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Our House Memory Care in Wausau.

Tom was born in Wausau on August 17, 1942 to the late Joseph and Lillian (Hodny) Klumpyan. After graduation, Tom joined the Air Force and served from 1961 – 1965 in California. While there, he trained as an electrician. Tom worked for 43 years at K&M Electric and was a member of the IBEW Local 388.

Tom married Barbara (Gertschen) on November 22, 1968 in Marathon. He told her she better marry him because he did not want to drive to Marathon in the winter! Tom enjoyed fishing, woodworking, meeting his friends for coffee, helping at church (of course, the church picnics), and spending time with his beloved grandchildren who always loved fishing excursions, overnights, building bird houses, shooting chipmunks, and eating ice cream with grandpa. Tom made his famous beef jerky especially for the grandkids and would help Barb decorate over 100 Christmas cookies each year for them to eat. Tom was always seen in a plaid shirt and suspenders and will be remembered fondly for his great sense of humor and making people fortunate enough to know him laugh. He was always willing to help friends and family. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as grand knight.

Thomas is survived by his wife Barbara, favorite daughter Jane (Jon) Farm, Rice Lake; more favorite daughter Kay Klumpyan, Timor-Leste; Daniel (Renetta) Klumpyan, Cedarburg; grandchildren, Hannah, Andrew, Matthew, Gracie, Madeline and Ben; stepbrothers Bernard Heinrich and Gordon Heinrich, stepsister Annette Spurlock; sisters-in-law Etta Klumpyan, Lia Klumpyan, Mary Klumpyan, brother-in-law Bill Miller, and many nieces and nephews, who always enjoyed a beer with Uncle Tom. Besides his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his stepfather Vilas Heinrich, brothers Joseph Klumpyan, Fred Klumpyan and Richard Klumpyan, and sister Mary Miller. Tom is now in heaven enjoying one of his mom’s famous cream puffs.

Funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 22nd at 11:00 at St. Therese Catholic Church in Schofield, with Father Albert officiating. Burial will be in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:00 on Friday with KC rosary at 10:30.

In lieu of flowers donations to be made to Knights of Columbus Sacred Heart Council 4628 St. Therese Catholic Church or to the Alzheimer’s foundation.

Carol A. Brounacker

Carol A. Brounacker, 91 of Birnamwood, formerly of Hatley, died on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Autumn Lane CBRF, Birnamwood under the care of LeRoyer Hospice Services.

Carol was born on February 2, 1930, in the town of Norrie, to Henry and Mary (Lepak) Platta. On October 17, 1953, Carol was united in marriage to Clifford King. He preceded her in death on November 6, 1980. She then married James Brounacker on October 20, 1989. He preceded her in death on June 28, 2019.

Carol was formerly employed at a finance company, the U.S. Postal Service and worked in the kitchen at the Hatley Elementary School until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, canning, taking walks, antiques and putting puzzles together. Carol was an active member of St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley and it’s Rosary Society.

Carol is survived by her children, Sid (Sheila) King, Sandy (Rick) Stencil and Jess (Mary) King; five grandchildren; Ryan (Karysca) Vlietstra, Steve Vlietstra, Jeremy (Lisa) King, MiKayla King and Dalton King; a great grandchild on the way; three step-children, Nancy Olson, Sandy Yaeger and David (Lana) Brounacker and their families.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Clifford and James; daughter, Jayne Manowski; son-in-law, Jim Manowski and a sister, Alvina Szews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley. Rev. Gregory Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, at the church, from 4:00 pm until 7:00pm and will continue on Wednesday from 10:00am until the time of mass.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at www.SchmidtSchulta.com.

Carol’s famous quote: “Do the best with what you’ve got and shut up!”