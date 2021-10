Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – The Wausau East boys soccer team earned a hard-fought 3-1 win over West De Pere in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Tuesday at Merrill High School.

Luis Palmer had two goals and assisted on the other to Sam Bunnell as East (4-11-2) prevailed.

Bunnell added an assist on Palmer’s first score.

Wausau East moves on to a regional final at No. 1 seed Pulaski (12-6-2) on Saturday.