STEVENS POINT – A free program at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point offers junior high school students the opportunity to work on challenging mathematics problems with UW-Stevens Point mathematics professors and math education students.

Point Math Circle will be held from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Dec. 1 and Dec. 15 in room A212 of the Science Building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Sessions will be led by UW-Stevens Point professors Uzeyir Ogurlu, Abe Wallin and Sinan Kanbir, with assistance from their university students. It is open to students in grades 7-9.

Launched at UW-Stevens Point in 2018, Point Math Circle is part of the National Association of Math Circles, www.mathcircles.org. These groups bring K-12 students together with mathematics experts in an informal setting, after school or on weekends, to work on interesting problems or topics in mathematics.

Register online at www.uwsp.edu/pointmathcircle. For more information, contact the UW-Stevens Point School of Education Talent Development Center at 715-346-2040 or email Gifted.and.Talented.Network@uwsp.edu.