Peter Joseph, 80, of Kronenwetter passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

Peter was born on May 25, 1941 to Harold and Louise (nee Peter) Joseph in Wausau WI. He graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1959 and the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1964, with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. He was a licensed professional engineer in Wisconsin and Michigan. Peter married his high school sweetheart Jean Hopland. They wed on March 10, 1962 in Wausau.

Peter and Jean had a taste for adventure, taking bus tours all over the country. Peter especially enjoyed visiting what he called “God’s Country”, referring to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He mastered skiing and snowboarding in his late 50’s, teaching his grandchildren and passing along the love to ski. Peter and Jean spent their 50th wedding anniversary taking their family to Disney World. Most important to Peter was the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Louise and brothers, Philip and David Joseph.

Forever holding Peter’s memory in their hearts is his wife of 59 ½ years, Jean of Kronenwetter; children, Carol (Doug) Klopotek of Wausau and Conrad of Kronenwetter; grandchildren, Amanda (Nick) Unger of Duluth, MN, Nathan (Haley) Klopotek of Wausau, and Hannah Klopotek of Stevens Point; great-grandchildren, William, and Benjamin Klopotek; brothers, John (Beverly) Joseph of Wausau and Tom (Terri) Joseph of Apple Valley, MN; and brother-in-law, Jim (Delores) Hopland of Garland, TX.

The funeral service for Peter will be held at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St. Wausau, WI, on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service in Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau.

The family would like to express special thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield for their tender care of Peter.

Betty A. Kuhnert

Betty A. Kuhnert, age 81, of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born on August 31, 1940, in Merrill, the daughter of the late Henry and Bertha (Hartwig) Garves. On June 11, 1960, she married Robert Kuhnert at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, town of Easton. He preceded her in death.

Betty was a homemaker and farmer who enjoyed cooking and gardening. She was talented when it came to making arts and crafts- especially bead work and painting. She loved listening to Polka music and playing Sheepshead.

Survivors include her children, Diane Kuhnert of Wausau, David Kuhnert of St. Germain, Dennis (Laura) Kuhnert of Wausau, Dale (Sheila) Kuhnert of Weston, and Darlene (Chad) Ringle of Wausau; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Hazel Kell and Alice Garves, both of Wausau.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, sister, Ruth Pfaff, and brother, Harold Garves.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 238145 Star Rd., Aniwa. Rev. Ryan Fehrmann will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Saturday. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave messages and condolences for her family at helke.com.

Lucille Froehlich

Lucille Froehlich, 84, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rennes in Weston.

Lucille was born on December 10, 1936 to Hugo and Bertha (Radtke) Froehlich in Wausau. After graduating from Wausau East High School, she began working at the Wausau paper until 1998.

She was a proud member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She showed great joy in gardening, trips to the casino, and watching the Brewers and football. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed reading westerns and mysteries.

Lucille is preceded in death by her parents, Hugo and Bertha; her siblings, Frieda (Elmer) Wetzel, Elizabeth (Vilas) Papendorf, Ruth (Ed) Kruit, Erna (Leslie) Anderson, Leslie (Helen) Froehlich, Clarence (Ann) Froehlich, Ada (Edward) Hoerter, and Walter Froehlich.

She is survived by siblings, Clifford (Pauline Froehlich, Henry (Joan) Froehlich, and Steven (Shirley) Froehlich, along with many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Lucille will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI. A visitation will be held at the church from 11:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park following the service.

Michael R. Loy

Michael Ray Loy, 54, of Marathon left this life unexpectedly to be with Jesus Sunday, October 17, 2021, at home with his family present.

Michael was born on September 29, 1967, to Charles and Nancy (Graveen) Loy. He attended Marathon Elementary school and worked at Wisconsin Valley Workshop for a short time. His caregivers were his parents and family members.

He learned about Jesus from his mom at an early age and knew Jesus well. He always said he wanted to someday be with Jesus and help him turn on the rain.

Michael loved gospel music, anything with Jesus’ name in it; Jesus Love Me and Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head were his two favorite songs. He liked taking car rides with his mom and dad. He loved trains and even took a ride on a locomotive in Laona, WI with his dad. He also went on several planes rides with his dad. He admired horses and talked about them often. He always said he wanted one.

He enjoyed coloring, playing cards, watching the Flintstones, Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood, the Price is Right, and gospel music TV programs. He liked to have company and would light up with a great big smile, greet you with a strong handshake and a loud, “Come on in!” He would say goodbye with that same great big smile and a loud, “You better get going!” or “Call me when you get there!”

Michael liked everyone. Anyone he met he would always say, “I like you!” He had the biggest heart and was always happy. You would have known when he wasn’t happy with his choice of words. He was loved beyond measures by his family. He will be missed more than words can say and he’ll forever remain in our hearts.

Surviving, in addition to his father Charles, sister, Pamela (Tony) Doan; brothers, Kirk (Viveca Ornelas) Loy, and Barry Loy; five nieces and nephews, Heidi (Dan) Huebner, Jessica (James) Pestka, Trevor (Brittney) Burger, Amanda Loy, and Benjamin Loy; twelve great-nieces and nephews, Joelle, Cameron, Dylan, Bentley, Riley, Jordan, Marah, Jase, Holden, Everlee, Amelia, and Ava; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy (Graveen) Loy, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A visitation will be held at Helke’s Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021. A celebration of Michael’s Life will follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Stettin Christian Cemetery in the town of Stettin.

Mary M. Peksa

Mary Martha Peksa (Purdo) passed away on October 17th, 2021, at the age of 58 after a courageous 7 year battle with breast cancer.

Mary Martha Peksa (Purdo) was born in Milwaukee, WI on May 6th, 1963, to parents Edward Dane Purdo and Irene Judith (Szczygiel). They precede her in death. Mary was raised in Appleton, WI where her father, a world-renowned metalsmith, taught at the Art Department at Lawrence University. She graduated from Appleton Xavier Catholic High School in 1981 and went on to Ripon College where she earned a BA in Physical Education. It was there that she met her future husband, Jim Peksa. After Ripon Mary attended UW-Oshkosh where she earned a BS in Nursing. Jim and Mary were united in marriage on June 23, 1990, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Appleton. Together their life was a beautiful adventure. They were blessed with son Richard Jacob on August 23, 1993.

Mary worked for 30 years at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, dedicated to Cardiac Health and Rehabilitation. Her patients and colleagues were her family. Mary truly lived in the moment and filled every day with happiness, never letting worries of tomorrow distract her from the many joys of today. After living in Wausau for 10 years she moved with her family to a hobby farm near Ringle in 2000 where she loved raising sheep, chickens, Yellow Labradors, and tending her apple trees, pumpkin patch, and many gardens. She was passionate about health and lived an active life with her family. She loved the silent sports of biking and cross-country skiing. She was an avid hiker and trail section owner of the Ice Age Trail for many years. She was an accomplished downhill skier and genuinely loved her golf and curling leagues where she met some of her dearest friends. Mary rarely paid attention to the score. She had a life-long strong faith in her Lord and was active in St. Michael’s Catholic Church where she helped in the kitchen with special events and Lenten Fish Fries for many years. She was a fabulous cook and baker. You knew she loved you when she made you a fruit pie from her garden. She made many, many pies. Mary had a great appreciation for the fine arts and theater but found real joy in the simplest of things. Most of all, Mary loved to be with those she loved. She was a devoted wife and mother, a doting sister, aunt, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, and mother-in-law, and the most caring friend you could ever have. No reason was too small for her to gather friends and family around her to share a celebration of any kind with good food, beer, conversation, and togetherness.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years James Alex, son Richard Jacob (Jennifer), sister Melanie Bomier, brother Michael Purdo (Cindy), nieces Alexandra Peksa and Carly Bomier, nephews Ben and Daniel Bomier, mother-in-law Barbara Peksa, sister-in-law Margaret Durkin, Brother-in-law Richard Michael Peksa (Juliette), cousins, and many, many dear and loving friends.

Through her long battle with cancer Mary endured unimaginable pain and uncertainty, and faced it with a resolve to celebrate her life and blessings every day.

The family would like to thank Dr. Chris Peterson and the entire staff at Aspirus Oncology, and all her care-givers, for their tireless care and compassion through Mary’s long battle. They truly are angels walking among us.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday October 25, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 611 Stark Street, Wausau. The Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce and Rev. William Grevatch will concelebrate. Private interment services will take place at Forestville Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established in Mary’s memory to be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is providing arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Robert E. Werner

Robert E. “Bob” Werner, 75, Schofield, formerly of Edgar passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Copperleaf Assisted Living, Schofield.

Robert was born February 6, 1946, in Milwaukee to the late Elmer and Margaret (Krause) Werner.

For many years, Robert worked at Marathon Cheese until his retirement. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball and tending to his flower gardens and he will be remembered especially for his beautiful roses.

Survivors include his brother Randall (Marcia) Werner, Edgar, sisters Beverly Werner, Rothschild, Wendy Werner, Hagerstown, MD and three nieces, Brittni and Chelsey, both of Nashville, TN and Katelyn, DePere.

Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Gary.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, at St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church, Edgar. Rev. Gail Sowell will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Burial will be in the Edgar Cemetery.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Eboni N. Smith

Eboni N. Smith, 21, Stevens Point, passed from this life on Thursday October 14, 2021.

She was born October 16, 1999, in Wausau, daughter of Bobbi (Whiting) Wilson and Donald Smith Jr.

Eboni had been employed as a Daycare provider. Eboni loved playing the violin. She graduated from Wausau West High School through the Alternative School at NTC. She loved painting and making things. She was very creative. Eboni loved to cook. She loved spending time with her favorite uncle, JJ (who was like a father figure to her). She was the town TT and loved taking in everyone’s children, especially Amelia Bozeman and her best friend, Antwan Ferguson. Her boyfriend, Alex, was her world, and she traveled with him every chance she could to show him the world. Eboni was always about family and spending time with them. Her and her brother, Antonio, had a bond like no other. Even though she was little, she was overly protective and enjoyed her BIG sister roll.

Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Bobbi and Alonzo Wilson; her father, Donald Smith Jr.; favorite brother, Antonio Pulliam; step-sister, Keara Wilson; brother, Detwone Smith; sister, Ambe Connor; sister, Bakahiah Smith; sister, Aaliyah Coppadge; brother, Terrell Zurakowski; sister, Nykya Smith; sister, Kyrah Scheidemann; brother, Patrick Pullen; brother, Tyrone Dickenson; sister, U’lotta Smith; favorite uncle, Josh Whiting, Sr; uncles, Dylan Beyer, Contrell Wraggs, Tommy Wraggs; aunts, Tashia Dampier, Eryca Wraggs and Cassandra McGowin; boyfriend, Alex Jinsky; best friend, Antwan Ferguson; big baby, Amelia Bozeman; grandmother, Sandra Wilson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Eboni was preceded in death by her grandparents, Betty and Kyle Tesch, and great-grandparents, Barbara and Harold Graap. Grandma Kelly Ferguson. Uncle Dustin Stockowitz. Great uncle, Brian Graap.

Dennis G. Kummerow

Dennis “Denny” G. Kummerow, 80, Wausau passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at his home, while under the care of Compassus Hospice.

He was born February 6, 1941, in Wausau, son of the late Leonard and Helen (Hornung) Kummerow. On May 22, 1965, he married Dorothy Hughes at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. She preceded him in death on September 9, 2015. He married Laura Gauger in Wausau on September 11, 1998. She survives.

Denny worked at the former Wausau Papers in Brokaw as a millwright for over 33 years. He then went to work for Boldt & Miron Construction for approximately 8 years until his retirement. Some of his favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing and spending time out in the woods and up at the cabin he built by hand by cutting the trees, peeling, and drying the wood himself.

Denny enjoyed playing Cribbage with his family and friends, and would even play daily with his wife. They would keep score throughout the year, and the winner would pick where to eat. This competition led to many trips including Mexico, Aruba, and Alaska. Denny finished 6 games ahead for this year.

You could find Denny at the Auction every Saturday morning with his auction number #23 searching for “treasures” to bring home and share with his family and friends. He also enjoyed playing bingo, spoiling his pets, gardening, maintaining flower beds around his home, making wine, and woodworking with reclaimed barn lumber.

Denny proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1960 until 1963.

Survivors include his wife, Laura Gauger-Kummerow, Wausau, his sons, David (Audrey Matis) Kummerow, Stettin and Daniel (Denise) Kummerow, Wausau, his grandchildren, Dawson and Dakota Kummerow and Elizabeth Kummerow, his step children, Rebecca Bonkoski, Wausau and Jackie Gauger, Wausau and Brian (Crystal) Bonkoski, Ringle and two step grandchildren, Alicia Fife and Katlyn Gauger, his twin sisters, Janice (Leroy) Lang, Cassel and Pat (Ralph) Furger, Marathon and his brother, James (Glenda) Kummerow, Tomahawk and nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services, followed by military honors at 6:15 p.m, and Memorial services at 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Stettin Town Hall, 141678 Stettin Dr, Wausau. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Brandon M. Brophy

Brandon Michael Brophy, 31 of Wausau passed away on October 13, 2021 at Aspirus Hospital in Medford.

Brandon was born on September 11, 1990. The son of Wendy (Wagner) Brophy and Robert Brophy, Jr.

He was a graduate from Wausau West High School in 2009. He loved being with friends, and family. Watching Packer games, going to fairs, car shows and fishing. He worked various service jobs. His last job was with Fed-Ex.

Brandon is survived by his mother Wendy (David Rodman) Brophy, father Robert Brophy, Jr. grandparents Robert and Karen Brophy and many aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins.

Brandon is preceded in death by his grandparents Bill and Sally Wagner, great grandparents, Robert and Lucille, Brophy and aunt Brenda Brophy.

A Celebration of Life for Brandon will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Lori Slaughter.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Arnold A. Patton

Arnold Arthur Patton, 62 of Mosinee passed away on October 12, 2021. He was born to Earl and Gadys Patton on July 4, 1959.

He is survived by his son Jonathan, grandson Finnley Patton and his sister Karen.

He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Jennifer and brother Patrick.

Arnold was an avid ham raido enthousist. Even did some work, when Wausau had the first dream flight, military history.

He loved tinkering with vehicles, tried to help out when he could. Loved his granda Lizzy and his foster family and his son and grand daughter.

Graveside services with miliary honors will be held at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery Mosinee on Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Lenore A. Kleman

Lenore A. Kleman, 73 of Hatley, died on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield after a brief illness.

Lenore was born on January 29, 1948 in Wausau, the daughter of Raymond and Theresa (Ostrowski) Turnski.

On August 17, 1968, Lenore was united in marriage to James D. Kleman at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley.

Lenore was employed at Hatley Veneer and then raised her family. She then worked at Kraft Foods until her retirement. Lenore loved the outdoors, especially cutting her grass and planting flowers. The couple enjoyed traveling, motorcycling, snowmobiling and boating. Family was very important to Lenore and she always put them first. She loved baking and cooking for them and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.

Lenore is survived by her husband, James D. Kleman; three children, Cory (Cindy) Kleman of LaCrosse, Cindy (Darrell) Thelen and Casey (Kelly) Kleman, all of Hatley; six grandchildren, Adam (Michelle) Kleman, Jordyn and Marissa Kleman, Taylor Thelen and Kyle and Charlotte Kleman; one great-granddaughter, Jovie; a sister, Joan (Kirk) Wyro of Schofield and nieces, Lindsey (Jay) King and Leah (Chase) Cooper.

Lenore was preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley. Rev. Gregory Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday, from 4PM to 7PM and again on Thursday from 10AM until the time of Mass.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Dorothy C. Wierzba

Dorothy C. Wierzba, 93, formerly of Bevent, died on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Rennes, Weston.

Dorothy was born on May 2, 1928, the daughter of Bernard and Josephine (Rompalski) Yach.

On September 18, 1965, Dorothy was united in marriage to Raymond Wierzba at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. He preceded her in death on August 5, 1998.

Dorothy worked in Milwaukee at the VA Hospital as a CNA and later returned home and married Ray in 1965.

Together they operated the family farm and sawmill and raised their two children. Dorothy loved cooking, sewing, gardening, canning and making homemade sauerkraut. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughters.

Dorothy was a very hard worker and enjoyed keeping busy, piling wood or just going for a walk with her furry companion, Fluffy. She was very active at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent it’s Rosary Society and the Family Life Committee. She also helped cook for church picnics and funerals.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Susan (Mike) Kersten; three grandchildren, Samantha (Jeremy) Zelinski, Melissa (fiancé Donovan) Kersten and James (Tasha) Kersten and two great-granddaughters, Sophia and Natalie.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a son, Joseph, who passed away on January 20, 2014.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, October 22, 2021 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Rev. Augustine Bentil will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday from 9AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Cecil Thurs

Cecil Thurs, 91, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Colonial Manor in Wausau.

At this time no services are being held for Cecil.