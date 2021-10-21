Wausau Pilot & Review

The 3-year-old boy who was the subject of an AMBER Alert for days has been found dead, Milwaukee police confirmed in a news conference Thursday.

Major Harris, who was last seen Oct. 9, was found dead Thursday afternoon, police said. An AMBER Alert was issued over the weekend. Major’s mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, was found dead Oct. 14 near the intersection of 35th and Center Streets in Milwaukee. Police say she died after being shot multiple times.

Police identified Jaheem Clark as a person of interest early in the case. But when officers approached Clark’s home on Sunday, they heard two gunshots from inside the home and discovered Clark’s body inside. Officials say Clark, who is now a suspect in Muenzenberger’s death, took his own life.

A vehicle identified in the AMBER Alert was discovered Monday in Milwaukee.

Police say Muenzenberger, who is from Onalaska, likely arrived in Milwaukee with her son on or around Oct. 9.

Local, state and federal police agencies assisted in searches for Harris after the AMBER Alert was issued.

Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman on Thursday said the investigation is ongoing. Norman was unable to confirm how long Harris was at the location where his body was discovered. Police say they have made several arrests in connection with Muenzenberger’s murder, but have not released any details.

In a statement released to the media, Muenzenberger’s family called her a beautiful, kind soul who worked two jobs to provide for her son.

“As we have been searching through her belonging’s we came across her high school senior project,” the family’s statement reads. “How ironic that the topic she chose to present was Domestic Violence Awareness. Mallery faced her death in the hands of domestic violence in October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE, text “START” to 88788 or chat live here. In Wausau, The Women’s Community is open 24 hours and can be reached at 715-842-5663. In an emergency, dial 911.