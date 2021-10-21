Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
Alexander Krohn, 27, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal damage to property Austin D. Windorski, 26, of Wausau. Oct. 18, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver as party to a crime Barbara J. Maloney, 41, of Wausau. Lewd and lascivious behavior, bail jumping Briana M. Butterfield, 30, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping WANTED: Calvin Morris, 45, of Wausau. Oct. 14, 2021: Soliciting a child for prostitution, child enticement, sexual intercourse with a child age 16 or older Jonathon E. Anthoney, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2021: Battery, bail jumping, disorderly conduct Holly M. Goralski, 37, of Wausau. Oct. 18, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, bail jumping Gavin L. Gould, 38. Oct. 18, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct Denzel B. Kiley, 25. Oct. 18, 2021: Bail jumping Dakotah J. Blum, 25, of Schofield. Oct. 15, 2021: Theft in a business setting Julius D. Bagley, 38, of Rosholt. Oct. 15, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, bail jumping Justin J. Hipke, 36, of Lyndon Station. Oct. 20, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI, take and drive a vehicle without consent, fleeing an officer, bail jumping, operating while revoked Kai Chang, 30, of Wausau. Resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping, false reporting of an emergency, harassment, disorderly conduct Katrina M. Pelletier, 25, of Weston. Oct. 10, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine as party to a crime Kimberly Fletcher, 54, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2021: Harboring or aiding a felon, encouraging a parole or probation violation Pachia Xiong, 23. Oct. 18, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver on or near a jail, bail jumping, criminal damage to property, theft Nicole J. Kelch, 46, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, as party to a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia Lisa M. Perez, 45, of Schofield. Oct. 18, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia Larry D. Slaker, 59, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia WANTED: Kody O. Cowley, 30, of Wausau. Oct. 14, 2021: Stalking, unlawful phone use, bail jumping Peter K. Yang, 32, of Wausau. Oct. 18, 2021: Fleeing an officer Rebecca A. Hilber, 53, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2021: Attempted disarming of a peace officer, resisting or obstructing an officer Roger B. Holzem, 35, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2021: Hit and run involving injury, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; second-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting or obstructing an officer, retail theft Samantha M. Starkey, 26, of Wausau. Oct. 20, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine as party to a crime, bail jumping Timothy J. Liss, 40, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, as party to a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia Wilfredo Romero, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 20, 2021: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, theft
