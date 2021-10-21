Briana M. Butterfield, 30, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

  • Alexander Krohn, 27, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal damage to property
  • Austin D. Windorski, 26, of Wausau. Oct. 18, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver as party to a crime
  • Barbara J. Maloney, 41, of Wausau. Lewd and lascivious behavior, bail jumping
  • Briana M. Butterfield, 30, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Calvin Morris, 45, of Wausau. Oct. 14, 2021: Soliciting a child for prostitution, child enticement, sexual intercourse with a child age 16 or older
  • Jonathon E. Anthoney, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2021: Battery, bail jumping, disorderly conduct
  • Holly M. Goralski, 37, of Wausau. Oct. 18, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
  • Gavin L. Gould, 38. Oct. 18, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct
  • Denzel B. Kiley, 25. Oct. 18, 2021: Bail jumping
  • Dakotah J. Blum, 25, of Schofield. Oct. 15, 2021: Theft in a business setting
  • Julius D. Bagley, 38, of Rosholt. Oct. 15, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, bail jumping
  • Justin J. Hipke, 36, of Lyndon Station. Oct. 20, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI, take and drive a vehicle without consent, fleeing an officer, bail jumping, operating while revoked
  • Kai Chang, 30, of Wausau. Resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping, false reporting of an emergency, harassment, disorderly conduct
  • Katrina M. Pelletier, 25, of Weston. Oct. 10, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine as party to a crime
  • Kimberly Fletcher, 54, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2021: Harboring or aiding a felon, encouraging a parole or probation violation
  • Pachia Xiong, 23. Oct. 18, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver on or near a jail, bail jumping, criminal damage to property, theft
  • Nicole J. Kelch, 46, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, as party to a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Lisa M. Perez, 45, of Schofield. Oct. 18, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Larry D. Slaker, 59, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • WANTED: Kody O. Cowley, 30, of Wausau. Oct. 14, 2021: Stalking, unlawful phone use, bail jumping
  • Peter K. Yang, 32, of Wausau. Oct. 18, 2021: Fleeing an officer
  • Rebecca A. Hilber, 53, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2021: Attempted disarming of a peace officer, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Roger B. Holzem, 35, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2021: Hit and run involving injury, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; second-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting or obstructing an officer, retail theft
  • Samantha M. Starkey, 26, of Wausau. Oct. 20, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine as party to a crime, bail jumping
  • Timothy J. Liss, 40, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, as party to a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Wilfredo Romero, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 20, 2021: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, theft