WAUSAU – The Wausau Curling Club will hold a Learn to Curl session on Oct. 30 for those who want to learn the game.

The instruction runs from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Wausau Curling Center, 1920 Curling Way, on Wausau’s southeast side. There is no charge.

Pre-register at https://wausaucurling.org/index.php or by contacting Lori Ziegel at 715-432-6289.

Instructors will supply all necessary equipment and lead you step-by-step through the curling game so you can be ready to participate after just one day.

Take a separate pair of clean, softer rubber-soled athletic shoes (not your street shoes) for the ice and dress in layers. Athletic or flexible pants are best.

Masks are encouraged for those who have been vaccinated, and strongly recommended for those who have not.