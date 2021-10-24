Wausau Pilot & Review

Two people died Saturday when their single-engine airplane crashed in Ashland County, officials said.

According to the Ashland Daily Press, the crash was reported by several people at about 2:40 p.m. The victims were identified by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Department as a 21-year-old Marengo woman and a 29-yeasr-old Marengo man.

Their names were not immediately released.

ADP reports the plane crashed into an unoccupied home in Marengo, a small community about 13 miles south of Ashland. The cause of the crash remains unclear.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.