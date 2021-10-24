Find More Donation and Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Share Your Sewing Expertise! The Boys and Girls Club is looking for experienced sewers to assist club members with sewing projects and teach them various sewing skills. For more information about this opportunity, email Mao at maot@bgclub.com or call 715-845-2582 to speak with the engagement director.

Provide Comfort Care. Support Aspirus staff in service of patients of all ages who are receiving palliative or hospice care, and/or their families. Duties can include creating a caring and safe environment for patients and their visitors, reading or playing games with patients, watering plants and tidying up patients’ rooms. Contact volunteers@aspirus.org or 715-847-2828 with interest or questions.

Help Distribute Food in a Safe Way. The Neighbors’ Place seeks volunteers to assist in their outdoor food distribution. Some volunteers work outdoors and collect basic household information from food pantry guests. Some volunteers also work inside preparing grocery carts for guests to load into their own vehicles. Shifts are approximately Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Contact Bettina at bettina@neighborsplace.org or 715-845-1966.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency.

Black Dress Pants. Emerging Leaders’ Career Closet is in need of black dress pants for both men and women. Donations can be dropped off at the United Way office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Contact 715-298-5719 with questions.

Polyester Quilt Batting. Marathon County Historical Society needs polyester quilt batting (not wool or cotton, no loose fiberfill) to wrap padded hangers for the clothing collection which includes items dating back to the late 1800s. Deliver to 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, WI 54403. Contact 715-842-5750 or info@marathoncountyhistory.org with questions.

Source: United Way of Marathon County