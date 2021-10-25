Wausau Pilot & Review

EAU CLAIRE – The D.C. Everest girls volleyball team is moving on to sectionals after earning a hard-fought five-set win over Eau Claire Memorial in a WIAA Division 1 regional final Saturday night at Memorial High School.

Everest, the No. 5 seed in the sectional, won 21-25, 25-15, 26-24, 23-25, 15-12, to advance to a sectional semifinal against No. 1 seed River Falls on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Wausau West High School.

Riley Zuleger had 16 kills, 13 digs and two solo blocks, Lexi Crawford had nine service aces and 14 digs, and Kiara Hammond had a team-high 15 digs, eight kills, 22 assists four solo blocks and two aces to lead the way for the Evergreens.

Brenna Lehrke had 14 assists and 13 digs, and Reanna Edwards added eight kills for D.C. Everest.

Marshfield and Chippewa Falls will meet in the second semifinal at Wausau West, with the winners playing for a sectional championship and a state tournament berth on Saturday night at Chippewa Falls High School.