WAUSAU – Peoples State Bank is hosting a military care donation drive to benefit soldiers serving overseas and Wisconsin’s veterans through Nov. 11.

The public can drop off items in donation bins located at all 10 retail locations in central, northern, and southeastern Wisconsin Peoples State Bank branches.

Donation items needed include non-perishable food items, batteries, blankets, stamps, and toiletries.

Donations are given to the Rhinelander Military Support Group, which sends them to soldiers overseas and to agencies serving veterans in Wisconsin.

A full list of needed items can be found at www.bankpeoples.com or at each location.