By Shereen Siewert

An ambulance carrying a patient overturned Wednesday night after a crash with a Jeep in downtown Wausau.

Details about the crash are not entirely clear as of Wednesday evening. But emergency scanner traffic suggests the patient in the ambulance may have been involved in a Schofield crash a short time earlier.

Riverside Fire was called at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday after a woman was struck by a vehicle on Grand Avenue near Arby’s in Schofield, according to emergency scanner traffic. The woman was unconscious and lying in the roadway when crews arrived. First responders administered CPR and the woman was loaded into an ambulance headed for Aspirus in Wausau for treatment.

Several minutes later an ambulance was involved in a crash with a Jeep in downtown Wausau. Witnesses say the ambulance was on its side at the intersection of First and Scott Streets in Wausau.

There is no immediate official word on the status of the crash victim or any of the passengers in the ambulance. Wausau Pilot & Review is working to learn more details and will update this story when more information is released.

The Wisconsin State Patrol blocked off a portion of Bus. Hwy. 51, or Grand Ave., as the investigation progressed. As of 7:30 p.m. traffic on Grand Avenue was being rerouted.

This is a developing story that will be updated.