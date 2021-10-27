Wausau Pilot & Review

Hodag Country Festival organizers announced the lineup for next year’s event, which runs from July 7 through July 10 in Rhinelander.

Next year’s lineup:

Thursday, July 7, 2022: Neal McCoy, Jon Pardi

Friday, July 8, 2022: Larry Fleet, Lauren Alaina, Kip Moore

Saturday, July 9, 2022: Callista Clark, Jo Dee Messina, Clay Walker, Russell Dickerson, Sam Hunt

Sunday, July 10, 2022: Laci Kaye Booth, Tracy Byrd, Sawyer Brown, Chris Janson and one additional artist to be announced at a later day.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Nov. 1. Next year marks the 44th year for the event, which draws tens of thousands of fans. For more information, visit this link.