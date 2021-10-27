By Shereen Siewert

A warrant has been issued for a Wausau man who is accused of uploading multiple explicit images of children on a social media platform.

Timothy Bennett, 34, faces nine felony counts of possessing child pornography. The charges were filed Oct. 21 in Marathon County Circuit Court, where Circuit Judge Scott Corbett authorized a body-only arrest warrant for the suspect.

Acting on a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received in November, police in Wausau reviewed 10 image files provided by SnapChat, which they reported to be pornography involving young children. According to court documents, the images were allegedly uploaded in August and September 2020.

In January, detectives searched Bennett’s Wausau apartment and seized several phones. Police later applied for a search warrant to review data related to Bennett’s SnapChat account and compared the images to those provided in the Cyber Tipline Report. Those images were the same, police said.

Bennett was referred to the Marathon County District Attorney’s office for charging and remains at large.

A booking photo was not available Wednesday.