Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Bryan C. Alloway, 39, of Antigo. Oct. 26, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Dion McDuffy, 25, of Weston. Oct. 25, 2021: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property
  • Timothy F. Baronsky, 35, of Weston. Oct. 27, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to obtain money, theft, criminal damage to property, bail jumping
  • Kody O. Cowley, 30, of Wausau. Oct. 26, 2021: Bail jumping
  • Richard A. Bettencourt, 50, of Wausau. Oct. 27, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, bail jumping
  • Jonathon E. Anthoney, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 27, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, bail jumpin
  • Maranda L. Baker, 22, of Weston. Oct. 22, 2021: Bail jumping, retail theft
  • Joseph A. Davidson-Young, 20, of Waupaca. Oct. 21, 2021: Battery by prisoners
  • Gavin L. Gould, 38, of Wausau. Oct. 25, 2021: Bail jumping – repeater
  • Scott A. Hoffman, 51, of Tomahawk. Oct. 21, 2021: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, theft, fraudulent use of a financial transaction card
  • Stephen M. Kramer, 27, of Wausau. Oct. 25, 2021: Burglary, possession of burglarious tools, theft, criminal damage to property, bail jumping
  • Jodie E. Lake, 52, of Mosinee. Oct. 25, 2021: Burglary, theft, bail jumping
  • Nicholas A. Morehouse, 42, of Wausau. Oct. 21, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription
  • Justin L. Pieper, 33, of Weston. Oct. 25, 2021: Possession of THC (2nd or greater), criminal damage to property
  • Michael L. Turner, 45, of Wausau. Oct. 21, 2021: Battery by prisoners
  • Laci J. Walkush, 31, of Rhinelander. Oct. 21, 2021: Drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent
  • Jillian J. Skubal, 31, of Wausau. Oct. 25, 2021: manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver
  • Erin B. Schoelzel, 38, of Wausau. Oct. 26, 2021: Intimidating a victim of a domestic abuse crime, bail jumping, disorderly conduct