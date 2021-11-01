Elroy Phillips

WAUSAU – Wausau East High School has announced one student, Elroy Phillips, as a National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalist. He is considered one of the highest scoring entrants in Wisconsin and is eligible for finalist standing.

Chloe Maier

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual academic competition among high school students for recognition and college scholarships.

Katherine Rauscher

East also has three students, Chloe Maier, Katherine Rauscher and Eleanor Sewall, listed as commended students.

Eleanor Sewall

Two-thirds of the 50,000 high scorers in the nation will receive letters of commendation in recognition of their outstanding academic promise. Although commended students will not continue in the competition for National Merit scholarships, some might be candidates for special scholarships provided by corporate and business sponsors.

Source: Wausau School District