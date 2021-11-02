WOODRUFF – Aspirus Health has assumed operations of Seasons of Life Hospice House in Woodruff as of Nov. 1, Aspirus announced this week.

“This is an important step in our continued commitment to provide local care and these necessary services in coordination with our hospitals and clinics in the Northwoods,” said Laurie Oungst, chief administrative officer, Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff. “We have been blessed by the community support of this facility and recognize the investment many people have made for the benefit of those who have utilized this amazing community resource.”

Hospice provides support wherever the patient calls home and where they are at during the end of their health care journey. The hospice interdisciplinary team works together with physicians to manage symptoms for living life in comfort and with dignity.

Howard Young Medical Center and six other former Ascension Wisconsin hospitals, clinics and medical transport services in central and northern Wisconsin formally joined Aspirus Health on Aug. 1. Since 2020, Seasons of Life has been operated by Compassus.

As part of the agreement, the seven current staff members of Seasons of Life have been offered the opportunity to become employees of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.