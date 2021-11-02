WAUSAU – The Marathon County Health Department and Wisconsin National Guard will host free COVID-19 testing on select Thursdays in November and select Thursdays and Saturdays in December at East Gate Hall in Marathon Park, 801 Garfield Ave., Wausau.

The testing events will provide PCR nasal swab testing to Wisconsin residents 12 months of age or older who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or are identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Common COVID-19 symptoms include fever/chills, cough and shortness of breath. Other symptoms may include headache, new loss of taste/smell, sore throat, fatigue, body or muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea.

Upcoming COVID-19 testing schedule:

Thursdays

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14, Nov. 18, Dec. 2, Dec. 9

Saturdays

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4, Dec. 11

Registration is encouraged, but walk-in appointments are welcome. To register for an appointment, visit http://register.covidconnect.wi.gov. No identification is necessary. However, you will be asked to provide your name, birthdate, address, phone number, race, ethnicity and gender. Data on race, ethnicity and gender is collected to better identify possible disparities.

The phone number or email you provide will be used to notify you of your test results. Individuals waiting more than five days for their results should call the new Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 Test Result Hotline at 866-419-6988.

For convenient access to the testing site, park in the lot north of Garfield Avenue, enter East Gate Hall’s north entrance and follow the signs.