A manhunt is underway for a man suspected in an Antigo stabbing death who was last reported seen in the Waukesha area.

Derek Goplin, 38, is being sought as a person of interest in connection with the death. Officers discovered the victim during a Monday morning welfare check at an Antigo home.

The name, age and gender of the victim has not yet been release.

Goplin is described as a white man about 5’11” tall weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, black shoes and a dark green camouflage coat over a red hooded sweatshirt. He was also wearing a beanie hat that was either green or brown, police said in a news release.

Antigo police say they are also trying to locate Goplin’s red 2016 Ford Explorer with a license plate of RANDYR. Anyone who spots Goplin should not approach him but instead call 911. Police say he could have a knife and has allegedly been known to carry a firearm.

Antigo Police Capt. Daniel Duley said the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in the investigation, along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and State Crime Lab, among others.

This is a developing story.