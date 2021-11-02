Wausau Pilot & Review

An attorney for a Wausau baby sitter accused of killing a 2-month-old boy, then pretending he was alive when she gave him back to his mother, withdrew his client’s insanity plea, paving the way for a jury trial to move forward.

A criminal complaint alleges 31-year-old Marissa Tietsort caused the baby’s death in October 2018. Police say the boy was dead when Tietsort put him in a snowsuit and car seat and returned him to his mother — without telling her the child had died.

Tietsort is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. The charge was filed in January 2019.

During a competency hearing in September, Tietsort changed her plea from not guilty to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, but that plea was withdrawn on Oct. 28.

Court records show Tietsort, before the homicide charge was filed, was already facing child abuse charges involving another baby for whom she was caring. She was being held on a $250,000 cash bond on child abuse charges when the homicide case was filed.

Court filings show Tietsort had four of her own children removed from her care and is linked to at least two prior reports of suspected child abuse, one of which involved a 3-month-old girl who suffered a fractured skull. Tietsort and her boyfriend both denied harming the child but later refused to answer phone calls from detectives, according to the police report. Official charges were never filed.

In addition, a child abuse restraining order was filed against Tietsort in 2010 after allegations surfaced that she left her own child in a hot car on multiple occasions and stole prescription drugs from a friend.

A motion hearing is set for Nov. 18 and a five-week jury trial is slated to begin Nov. 29.

Tietsort faces life in prison if she is convicted on the first-degree intentional homicide charge.