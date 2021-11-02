WAUSAU – The Wausau River District’s Holiday Open House weekend will be held beginning Nov. 5 in downtown Wausau.

The event runs during regular business hours Nov. 5 through Nov. 7. It’s the perfect opportunity to start shopping, get gift ideas and deals while exploring new stores.

Evolutions in Design will have its annual storefront unveiling event at noon on Nov. 5. In addition, Blackash Urban Goods will host its fourth anniversary on Nov. 6 with drinks and sweets. Other specials include $1 mimosas at 319 Bistro and discounts at the CVA gift shop and Lamplighter Fine Gifts.

This year’s participating businesses include Evolutions in Design, Shepherd and Schaller Sporting Goods, Ginny’s Antiques, 319 Bistro, The Local, 319 Gallery, Isaac’s Fine Apparel, Campbell Haines Menswear, Nicole’s Boutique, Janke Book Store, Blackash Urban Goods, Center for Visual Arts Gift Shop, La Prima Deli, The Milk Merchant, Mulligal, Sweets on Third, Terradea Salon and Sap, The Ugly Mug and Lamplighter Fine Gifts.

Check the Holiday Open House event page on Downtown Wausau River District’s Facebook page or website for specific in-store events and specials.