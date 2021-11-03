By Shereen Siewert

A warrant has been issued for an Antigo man wanted in connection with the stabbing death of his 63-year-old mother, while prosecutors have filed homicide charges against him in the case.

Derek Goplin

The manhunt continues for Derek Goplin, 38, in connection with the death of his mother, 63-year old Susan Reese, of Antigo. Officers discovered the victim during a Monday morning welfare check.

According to court documents, Goplin and a child were seen on surveillance video outside the home one day before Reese’s body was discovered. Police later discovered the child alone in a Waukesha hotel.

On Nov. 1, prosecutors filed charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety against Goplin, who is also wanted in an unrelated case filed in May.

Goplin is described as a white man about 5’11” tall weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, black shoes and a dark green camouflage coat over a red hooded sweatshirt. He was also wearing a beanie hat that was either green or brown, police said in a news release.

Anyone who spots Goplin should not approach him but instead call 911. Police say he could have a knife and has allegedly been known to carry a firearm.

Antigo Police Capt. Daniel Duley said the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in the investigation, along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and State Crime Lab, among others.