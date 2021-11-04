SCHOFIELD, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the City of Schofield has applied for a 50% matching grant from the Urban Green Space subprogram of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program to assist with the purchase of 2.37 acres of land in the City of Schofield in Marathon County. The City will provide the matching funds to the grant award.

The City of Schofield will acquire approximately 2.37 acres to expand an existing City park along Lake Wausau and eventually develop it for a boat launch facility. The property includes approximately 1,380 feet of frontage, including a unique bay and peninsula along Lake Wausau that connects to the Wisconsin River and Eau Claire River. Recreational activities will include fishing, trapping, hiking, cross-country skiing, picnicking and scenic enjoyment.

The DNR has examined the property’s locational factors and is determining that the prohibition of hunting is necessary to protect public safety because of the parcel’s proximity to residential dwellings and a school.

The Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund was created in 1989 to preserve important natural resources, protect water quality and fisheries and expand opportunities for outdoor recreation for all Wisconsinites to enjoy.

On Stewardship-purchased land, nature-based outdoor activities cannot be prohibited unless the DNR has determined that prohibiting one or more of those activities is justified to protect public safety.

The DNR’s initial assessment of the allowed Nature Based Outdoor Activities is available on the DNR’s Stewardship Public Notice webpage. To request a hard copy email: Cheryl.Housley@wisconsin.gov.

The public is encouraged to submit written comments on the proposed acquisition by Nov. 23, 2021 to:

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Fitchburg Service Center

C/O Cheryl Housley, DNR Regional Project Manager

3911 Fish Hatchery Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711

Email: Cheryl.Housley@wisconsin.gov.

In accordance with s. NR 52.04 (2) (b), Wis. Adm. Code, objections about the hunting activities on this property must show the proposed prohibition to be inconsistent with s. 23.0916 (2) (b), Stats., and s. NR 52.05, Wis. Adm. Code.

For more information on the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program, visit the DNR website. To receive updates on Stewardship Grant projects, please subscribe on the DNR website here.