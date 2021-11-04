Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail comes just in time for Halloween fun. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.

Pecan Martini

1.5 oz. Rumchata

1.5 oz. Chocolate liqueur

3/4 oz Bourbon

Caramel and chopped pecans for the rim

To create this drink, dip the rim of a martini glass in caramel, then in a dish of chopped pecans. Measure the alcohol into a shaker to combine, then pour into the prepared martini glass. Serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.