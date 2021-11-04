WAUSAU – Members of the Law Enforcement Appreciation Project will present gift cards to various law enforcement agencies serving Marathon County at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at Culver’s, 219 Bridge St., Wausau.

LEAP, begun by a group of local residents, recognizes the law enforcement community for sacrifices made and services received. Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven will address those present.

Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks said he appreciates the recognition.

“I have been a member of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office for approaching 42 years,” he said. “Each day I am grateful to be working here serving one of the finest communities one can. Thank you Marathon County for standing with those who serve you daily.”