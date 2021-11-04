WAUSAU – A Gleason couple is honoring the memory of their late son and his career by establishing a scholarship to help students pursuing a plumbing apprenticeship at Northcentral Technical College. The Lorin Hammond Plumbing Apprenticeship Scholarship was established by Larry and Gloria Hammond, as well as financial contributions from the Goodin Co.

Lorin Hammond was an NTC alumni who earned his Master Plumbers License and began Hammond Plumbing & Heating, Inc. in Minocqua where he was self-employed for 25+ years. The Hammond family said that anyone who had worked with Lorin knew his motto was always do your best work, keep your tools and vehicle spotless and be prepared for most situations. Lorin, 54, passed away as a result of COVID-19 in December 2020.

The Hammonds chose to continue their son’s legacy through a memorial scholarship, which was presented to Bryce Seubert during the fall 2021 semester. Seubert is completing the plumbing apprenticeship program at NTC. Seubert said the money will help him tremendously as he pursues his career.

“This scholarship will be put toward tools and gear to help make me a better plumber every day,” Seubert said.