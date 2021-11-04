Pinnacle Tax and Accounting LLC will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10 to celebrate the opening of their new location at 115 Forest Street. A grand opening will follow the ribbon cutting from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. which will include a giveaway of gift cards for local businesses and free tax preparation along with an Angel Tree from The Salvation Army.

Pinnacle Tax and Accounting is a growing family-owned business, with four new employees joining the business in 2021. Pinnacle offers affordable, accurate tax and accounting services and a focus on customer service. The business is both the fastest growing and largest independent tax preparer in central Wisconsin.

“At Pinnacle we believe in providing great customer service and helping other area small businesses like ourselves.” said Emily Jauch, co-owner. “So many new businesses don’t know who to turn to when they start-up. Costs are always important, but especially when starting out. You might not want to tackle the accounting, payroll and/or tax preparation yourself due to fear of making a mistake, but you might also be afraid to go to a CPA and pay thousands of dollars a year. That’s when clients turn to us.”

“We are small enough to know our clients by name and experienced enough to tackle your situation.” said Paul Jauch, co-owner. “We often hear, ‘You’re not the average accountant’, or ‘You’re really great at hand holding and walking me through everything until I understand’, or ‘You really explained everything in terms that I can understand’.”

Pinnacle Tax and Accounting LLC is open during tax season (January through April 15) Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., open in December Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and open outside of tax season Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 715-841-0428 or visit PinnacleTaxWausau.com.