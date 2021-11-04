STEVENS POINT – University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point student interns for a local edtech software company have a new, convenient way to complete their work right on campus.

The Skyward Internship Center, in the university Science Building, is now open during the week to provide Skyward interns with office space and a direct Skyward internship manager for guidance and mentorship. The company employs 40-50 UW-Stevens Point student interns each year, with employment in programming, customer consulting and support, marketing, accounting and other areas.

Skyward intern Andrea Galewski, a business management and Spanish major, said the new space will help students manage their time as they balance going to classes full-time while working a part-time job and gaining real-world experience.

“They took a piece of the Skyward headquarters and put it at the university, giving us an accessible location that has the same business culture. It is a place to grow professionally,” said Galewski, who will graduate in December and begin working for Skyward full-time in January.

In addition to reducing their commute time, the space will also help drive collaboration and interaction among interns, Skyward president Ray Ackerlund said, giving them opportunities to learn from each other and share ideas. The interns may also use the space for homework.

“Skyward’s connection to UW-Stevens Point is critical,” Ackerlund said. “This internship center and partnership is vital for us to attract and retain the talent we need. It shows how much the university gives the business community to grow economic development for years to come.”

Skyward entered into a multi-year lease of the space with the university and shared the cost of the renovations. The center includes eight workstations as well as a desk for a Skyward internship manager who will work there Monday-Thursday.

“This center recognizes a decades old partnership with Skyward and inspires the next generation of students while preparing them for a bright future after they graduate from UW-Stevens Point,” said Joshua Hagen, dean of the College of Letters and Science.

UW-Stevens Point alumni make up 40 percent of Skyward’s 650 employees, said Ackerlund. The company provides school administration software for 2,300 school districts around the world.

Source: UWSP

