Wausau, WI — The Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), the Tourism Entity for Central Wisconsin, announced this week that Tim White has been selected for their Executive Director position.



Originally from Central Wisconsin, Tim spent 20 years in the Chicago area, with a vast array of marketing and media experience for the music industry, sporting events, non-profits, financial services and international media. Tim previously owned the Wildwood Agency, a communication company that created brand stories for organizations.



Vital Facts:

Born in Wisconsin Rapids, lived in Stevens Point, High School in Amherst

Bachelors in Communication from University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point, Stevens Point, WI

Masters in Communication from Bethel University, St. Paul, MN

Certificate in Leadership & Innovation from Harvard University, Cambridge, MA

Managed projects with NCAA, ESPN, Fox, NBC, Northwestern Mutual Trust, LPL Financial, TNT, CBS and more.

Business coach to small business CEOs/Presidents

Frequent speaker, avid outdoorsman, and music aficionado

Tim has immediately begun meeting with area stakeholders to assess the effectiveness and reach of the CVB. Future developments include renovating a recently purchased tourism office location along Interstate 39, additional staff, robust marketing and operations strategies that fit into a long-term strategic plan. The CVB will become the premier destination marketing organization for the Greater Wausau area.



“Everyone who lives here knows Central Wisconsin has much to offer! We are reinventing the CVB, building relationships and reaching outside of Wisconsin to make our area a destination location. I am excited to share the adventure of Central Wisconsin with visitors and future residents!” – Tim White



“The CVB Board is excited to bring Tim on board. His personality, experience, and skill in reaching people is a great fit for the community. Tim will work hand in hand with everyone to continue making the Greater Wausau area thrive.” – Brian Schulz, CVB Board President.



Tim officially started as Executive Director on Monday, October 18th.



The Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention & Visitors Bureau is moving locations. We can be reached via email at info@visitwausau.com or calling 715-355-8788. Inquiries and interview requests are welcome.