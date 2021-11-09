WAUSAU – The Knights of Columbus Never Forgotten Honor Flight fundraising dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14 in St. Matthew’s Catholic School cafeteria, 229 S. 28th Ave., Wausau.

Dinner includes ribs, potatoes, carrots and dessert and will be served by 4th Degree members of Pere’ Rene Menard Assembly of the Knights of Columbus and St. Matthew’s Men’s Club. Tickets are $12 and will be available at the door.

A portion of the proceeds will sponsor veterans on Never Forgotten Honor Flight, Catholic Charities Warming Center in Wausau, other charitable needs and St. Matthew Men’s Club.