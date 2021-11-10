Arthur A. Corallo

Arthur Anthony Corallo was born October 14, 1969, and was welcomed home by our heavenly Father unexpectedly on Saturday, November 6, 2021, due to an unknown, underlying medical condition after spending the morning doing his favorite thing, hunting in the woods. He was raised in Eagle River, WI where he went to High School at NPHS, moved to Wausau at age 18, and attended UWMC, graduating from UWSP. He lived in Wausau until recently moving to Green Bay.

Arthur met Deb, his high school sweetheart, in 1987 and they have been devoted to each other ever since, celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary this past year. Arthur was a loving father to MacKenzie (Andy Mahler), Dakota, and Jacob. He was an adoring Papa to his beautiful granddaughter, Emma Grace who at just a few months old, convinced him he needed to move to Green Bay and live half a mile from her. His children were his life, and he was involved in every aspect of them from the start. He enjoyed coaching all three kids in soccer, supporting every hobby they started and being involved in every relationship they had. There is nothing he would not do for them, and he spent as much time with them as possible.

He was a caring son to Anthony and Linda Corallo, brother to Shannon (Andrew Komisar) and Heather (Dave Hoover). He was a caring and involved brother-in-law and son-in-law and uncle to many beautiful nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Arthur and many very loved family members and friends.

He loved to travel all over the country, Caribbean islands, and other locations such as Canada and Africa to name a few. He loved gardening and spending endless hours outside planting and tending to his flowers which surrounded his home and making a vegetable garden that grew larger by the years. He enjoyed making his own salsa, applesauce, and red sauces to give away to his kids, family, and friends. He also loved being active and could not sit still for long without getting involved in some sort of project. He enjoyed hunting, spending time in the woods, woodworking in the garage, golfing, playing racquetball, snowmobiling, and most recently, thanks to Andy and Jake, going on motorcycle rides. He was a friend to so many, never too busy to help others. He lived life so large and there is not enough space to describe how much he loved his family and life. There is nothing he left unsaid and made friends everywhere he went. He was a faithful part of RMM Solutions where he worked for 19 years achieving multiple certifications and milestones in his career. He had a passion for helping others through his time as a volunteer firefighter/EMT and was an involved community member.

Arthur made an impact on every life he touched, and he will be greatly missed. Loved ones can be comforted by knowing that they will one day see him again.

The celebration of life services for Arthur will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the Highland Community Church, 1005 N 28th Ave, Wausau. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Kenneth M. Jozwiak

Kenneth M. Jozwiak passed away unexpectedly at his home surrounded by family on Thursday, November 4th, 2021.

Ken was born on May 18th, 1958 and was adopted by Lambert and Angeline (Buchkowski) Jozwiak. From childhood through adulthood Ken’s life was full of mischief and laughter. He was a free spirit with a heart of gold. Ken served his country in the Marines, when he returned home, he became a skilled Mason. Ken passed on his Masonry skills to his two sons Josh & Shane.

He was united in marriage to Patsy Woldt on February 19th,1977, they have cherished the last 44 years together. Their special thing in life was to go camping. They devoted their time to their children and grandchildren. Ken also loved hunting and fishing with friends and family. Family members and friends will cherish the memories of sitting on the patio with him making memories that will forever be in their hearts.

He is preceded in death by his parents Angeline and Lambert Jozwiak (Trudy & Oscar Thompson), sister Terry, brother Willie, mother-in-law Laverda Woldt and brother-in-laws Lucky & Feldmann.

Ken’s memory will forever be in the hearts of his wife Patsy, children, Joshua (Ashley), Shane (Shannon), Jessica (Chris) along with grandchildren Ben (Ashley), Kiana, Mason, Leah, Natasha and Cora. Stories will continue to his great grandson Jayden. Ken is survived by his sister Julie, twin brother John, extended Lac du Flambeau family and many nieces and nephews.

The open house celebrating Ken’s life will be held on Sunday, November 14th, 2021, at Helke Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. A celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Labor Temple 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M.

Myrtle E. Kubichek

Myrtle Erna Kubichek, 95, of Weston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.

Born November 10, 1925 in Rib Lake, Myrtle was the seventh child born to Fred and Hilda (Peche) Freiboth. After graduating high school, Myrtle worked as a beautician. She married Milton F. Kubichek on January 20, 1951 in Manitowoc, WI and they were blessed with six children, Steve, Dave, Kathy, Kris, Kay and Brian. After spending the early years of their marriage in Manitowoc, Milton’s job brought them to Wausau in the early 1960’s.

Like many women of her time, Myrtle was a stay-at-home wife and mother for many years. In the early 1970’s, she returned to the work force as a telephone operator at Manpower Answering Services. Myrtle enjoyed helping in the schools and volunteered her talents in her children’s and grandchildren’s classrooms for many years. Myrtle was also active in church activities and was a Charter Member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton; her youngest son, Brian and his wife Carla (Pergande); her son-in-law, Dave Priebe, her granddaughter, Rebecca Rothe; and six of her siblings.

Survivors include, two sons, Steve (Barb) of Tomahawk and Dave (Deb) of Manitowoc; three daughters, Kathy Priebe of Schofield, Kris Mehring (Jaimie Rice) of Rhinelander and Kay Spence (Tim) of Ardmore, TN; and sister, Doris Luedtke of Manitowoc. Myrtle rejoiced and celebrated the birth of each of her 15 grandchildren and her 12 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Weston. Visitation will be from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. with a service to follow. Rev. Mike Fox will officiate. After cremation, Myrtle’s eternal resting place will be in Manitowoc.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston or Shriners Hospitals for children.

Gary L. Utecht

Gary Lee Utecht was called to his eternal home Monday, November 8th after a hard, courageous battle. Gary was born April 18th, 1950 in Marathon to Harold & June (Lutzke) Utecht. He was the oldest of 6 children and was known to often be hiding from chores on the farm with his nose in a book. The Utecht family was a close-knit family who enjoyed family gatherings and neighborhood social outings.

Gary graduated from Wausau East High School in 1968. He attended Farm & Industry Short Course and UW-Madison and returned home after graduation to farm with his father and brothers. Gary met Sandra Happli at Sandy’s brother’s wedding and literally married “the milkman’s daughter” on May 26, 1973 at Holy Name Church, Wausau. Gary continued to be part of the farm, but in a lessened capacity when he started selling agriculture equipment in 1977 for Badger International. After more than 30 years in ag equipment sales, Gary semi-retired and spent the last several years testing dairy cattle for Marathon Co DHIA. Gary also worked for the Town of Stettin and served as Town Supervisor for 6 years. He took great pride in being a partner and a friend to his customers and built life-long friendships in the industry. Gary was passionate about agriculture and was active in various volunteer roles. He was a long-time 4-H leader and taught youth farm safety courses; was a charter member of the Wausau FFA Alumni; served on the WI State FFA Alumni board and chaperoned numerous FFA trips. Gary served as Grounds Chairman for WI Farm Technology Days twice when Marathon County hosted the statewide show in 1996 and 2011.

Gary and Sandy built a home and family filled with love and memories and continued the social traditions of the Utecht’s. Anyone who knew Gary and Sandy, knew laughs and good times. His strong voice could be heard reading in church, singing karaoke and maybe once in a while, even the neighbors could hear how much Gary & Sandy loved each other! They welcomed their first daughter Nicole in August, 1974, their son Bradley in June, 1978 and were happily surprised by the addition of their youngest child Melissa in August, 1979. The family has fond memories of customer visits delivering parts, late night dinners at West-side Tasty Treat after hay baling, and family vacations that included a tour of every equipment dealership in WI. Gary was incredibly proud of his children and instilled a strong love of family and God in them and gifted each of his kids with lifelong, special blessings. He gave his leadership ability, calm demeanor under stress and unphased ability to show up on his own time no matter what time something really started to his oldest Nicole. He left a lifelong passion for Case IH tractors, tractor pulling and farming to his only son Brad. Gary was so proud to see Brad carry on the family traditions and even more so to see his grandsons share in that same passion and love of farming and red tractors. And to the little one, as he so often referred to Melissa, he gave her his gift of gab, his witty sense of humor and the love a good old fashion. Even more than his own children, Gary was filled with love and bursting with pride for his 6 grandchildren, Alexis, Brenna, Mason, Trever, Dane and Brody. Nothing made him happier than spending time on the farm with them, attending their activities or sporting events, pedal tractor pulls or trips with the entire family. You could also often hear his booming voice yelling for Dane & Brody to “knock it off” when they were left unsupervised.

Gary is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandy and his three children; Nicole (Brian) Dulak, Brad (Jessi) Utecht and Melissa Heise, and his beloved 6 grandchildren, Alexis & Brenna Dulak, Trever & Brody Utecht and Mason & Dane Heise. He is further survived by two sisters, Linda Weltzin and Lisa (Tracy) Brown; 2 brothers, Dave (Laurie) Utecht and John (Patti) Utecht; sisters-in-law Jean Weisenberger, Joy Happli and Robin (Kent) Downing; son-in-law Lowell Heise and nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Brian Utecht, a nephew Thomas Utecht, his father in-law Kenneth Happli, mother-in-law Margaret Herzog and a brother-in-law Randy Happli.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, town of Stettin. The Rev. William Ostrem will officiate. Burial will be in Stettin Christian Cemetery, town of Stettin. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau and again on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. There will be a prayer service at 7:45 p.m. Friday evening at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Kong Mong Thao

Kong Mong Thao, 43, Wausau, died Friday, November 5, 2021 at home following a brief illness.

He was born December 13, 1977 in Thailand, son of Samson Vue Thao and the late Ruth Xiong Thao.

Among his favorite pastimes, he loved gaming and reading.

Survivors include, his father, Samson; and 14 siblings, Pa Nhia (Tong) Thao, Long Thao, Xeng (Sai) Thao, Sher (Mai See Xiong) Thao, Chang (Ia) Thao, Vang Thao, Chua (Vang) Yang, Zer (Lisa Vang) Thao, Lei (Ytieng) Lor, Susan Thao, Tang Thao, Seth Meng (Lai Lia) Thao, Jay (Molly) Thao and Malinda Thao.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Michael Sander

Michael Sander, 57, of Birnamwood, WI, passed away on November 6th after a brief illness. Michael was born to Darold and Patricia Sander on July 24, 1964. He graduated from Hononegah High School in Roscoe, IL. After graduation Michael went to work for Ingersol in Rockford, IL. He later joined the Rockton Fire Department as a volunteer Firefighter.

In 1999 he met Kristyna Gilmore, in 2001 they married and became a family with his 3 children Anthony, Andrew, Zachary.

After retiring in 2010 Michael enjoyed spending his time with family, hunting, fishing, camping, and horses.

Michael was preceded in death by Darold Sander, and son Jack.

He is survived by his wife Kristyna, Mother Patricia Sander, Brothers Mark and Dan Sander. Children Anthony, Andrew, and Zachary. Grandchildren Madison, Emily, Annajo, Ellie and Mykah and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please direct all memorials to the funeral home to help cover the cost of Michaels services.

Alfred ‘Doc’ Ostrowski

Alfred ‘Doc’ Ostrowski, 93, of Hatley, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family, under the care of Compassus Hospice.

Alfred was born on August 29, 1928 in the town of Reid, Wisconsin to Peter and Agnes (Karczynski) Ostrowski. Alfred served as a US Army Paratrooper, 82nd Airborne, serving from 1951 to 1953 when he was honorably discharged. Alfred then worked at Weyerhauser Company for 37 years until he retired in 1993.

Alfred was a lover of all things outdoors. He could often be found fishing, hunting, gardening, or picking wild berries. Other times, he enjoyed cutting firewood or simply spending time on his land in the town of Elderon.

No matter where he was, Alfred could always be found bird watching—even from his recliner in his living room—which is why he placed more than 50 bluebird houses throughout the area. His favorite bird was the Scarlet Tanager.

Alfred was known for his love of Polka and Country Western music. If Pat Zoromski or Charlie Pride was within earshot, Alfred was often found to be singing and dancing. He also enjoyed playing sheepshead, throwing horseshoes, and cheering on any Wisconsin sports team. Alfred especially loved watching Brewer games where he could reminisce on his time as a shortstop for the Hatley Braves. He was also a member of St. Florian’s Catholic Church and the Catholic Knights.

On May 21, 1955, Alfred married the love of his life, Barbara Verkuilen, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Wittenberg. Alfred and Barbara raised 5 children. As their family grew throughout the years, Alfred loved spending time with his family and cherished every moment with them.

Alfred is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Carla (Tom) Kundert, Rita (Bill) Bogyo, Paul (Dana) Ostrowski, Sara (Jim) Marsh and Andrew (Heather) Ostrowski; 10 grandchildren, Kristen, Nicholas, Emily, Kelsey, Madeline, Jamie, Sarah, Alexander, Abigail and Gabrielle; nine great grandchildren, Liam, Lucas, Levi, Isaac, Eleanor, Raegan, Madison, Adeline and June. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends.

Alfred was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher, his parents and siblings, Victor, Hubert, Prosper, Sylvester, Chester, Myron, Theresa Turnski, Emily Levandoski and Irene Balthazor, as well as, four half brothers and five half sisters.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held due to COVID concerns. Rev. Gregory Bohren will preside. Burial will be in St. Florian’s Catholic Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

