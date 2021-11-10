Wausau Pilot & Review

The 2021 WIAA high school football playoffs continue with Level 4 divisional state semifinal games on Friday, Nov. 12, across Wisconsin.

All games begin at 7 p.m.

Winners of Friday’s games will advance to the 2021 WIAA State Football Championships at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Divisions 7, 6, 5 and 4 state championship games will be held Thursday, Nov. 18, and the title games in Divisions 3, 2 and 1 will be played on Friday, Nov. 19.

Zaleski Sports will be broadcasting a WIAA Division 5 Level 4 games from Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School on Friday as Wittenberg-Birnamwood takes on La Crosse Aquinas for state finals berth. Go to zaleskisports.com on Friday and click the link on the bottom of the main page to view the game, or search for it on You Tube.

In a Division 6 matchup of local interest, Colby will battle Durand at Chippewa Falls on Friday. Watch for complete coverage from the Hornets’ game at zaleskisports.com.

There will also be a Division 7 contest held at Stiehm Stadium at D.C. Everest High School as Eau Claire Regis battles Coleman.

Here is a look at the Level 4 football playoffs schedule:

2021 WIAA Football Playoffs

Level 4

All games Friday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.

Division 1

No. 1 Franklin vs. No. 3 Appleton North at Titan Stadium, Oshkosh

No. 1 Sun Prairie vs. No. 1 Mukwonago at Oconomowoc

Division 2

No. 1 Waunakee vs. No. 4 Hartford at Waukesha West

No. 1 Mequon Homestead vs. No. 6 Kettle Moraine at Hartland Arrowhead

Division 3

No. 2 Menasha vs. No. 3 Rice Lake at Rhinelander

No. 5 Monroe vs. No. 5 Pewaukee at Muskego

Division 4

No. 2 Ellsworth vs. No. 2 Freedom at Marshfield

No. 1 Waukesha Catholic Memorial vs. No. 2 Columbus at Big Foot

Division 5

No. 1 La Crosse Aquinas vs. No. 2 Wittenberg-Birnamwood at Wisconsin Rapids

No. 4 Belleville vs. No. 5 Mayville at McFarland

Division 6

No. 1 Durand vs. No. 1 Colby at Chippewa Falls

No. 1 Darlington vs. No. 3 Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs at DeForest

Division 7

No. 1 Eau Claire Regis vs. No. 2 Coleman at D.C. Everest

No. 2 Cashton vs. No. 2 Reedsville at Ripon