Gordon Charles Schubring, 91, of Merrill passed away on November 10, 2021 at Aspirus Hospital of Wausau.

He was born August 19, 1930 in Wausau, Wisconsin to Richard and Marie (Schmidt) Schubring. Gordon was confirmed in the very first confirmation class of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on May 20, 1945, graduated in 1949 from Wausau High School and honorably served his country from 1950 – 1954 in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant on the B-36 Peacemaker.

On June 30, 1956 Gordon married Mavis Henkelman at St. Luke’s Church and together raised their 4 children.

Gordon started his career at Marathon Corporation as a pressman and retired from James River Corporation with 37 years of continuous service.

He enjoyed fishing with his family and friends, snowmobiling, and was a talented woodworker making beautiful furniture, cedar chests, rocking horses and many other items. Gordon was a bowler his entire life, and rolled a game of over 200 a few weeks ago. His military service was recognized with an “Honor Flight” in September 2016. He also spent many pleasant moments with his neighbor Ron Evans and with his fishing buddy Ron Woelfle. He was a dedicated family man, spent many years helping at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and will be missed by many.

Gordon is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mavis; children, Kurt (DeAnn) Schubring of Wausau, Janine (Maurice) Wolfe of Wausau, Terese (Ric) Alcantara of Wausau and Wade (Laura) Schubring of Athens, AL; grandchildren, Karen (Doug Zongker) Kaufman, Joe (Robert Alderman) Kaufman, Elliott Alcantara, Tamika (Shane) Sanders, Allison (Andy) Beyerl, Brianna (Clint) Iczkowski, Patrick (Nik King) Alcantara, Morgan (Neil Long) Schubring and Nathan Schubring; great-grandchildren, Connor Sanders and Emilia Sanders; brother, Allan (Marge) Schubring and many in-laws, relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and 12 siblings.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 am Monday, November 15 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 703 Flieth St., with visitation from 9:00 am – 11:00 am at the church. Military Honors will follow the church service and interment will take place in the Restlawn Memorial Garden Cemetery. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Rita M. Jirikovec

Rita Marie Delmore Jirikovec, formerly of Wausau, passed away in Madison on November 5th, 2021.

Rita was an only child born to the late John and Marie (Mae) Igielski in Milwaukee on July 21, 1931. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1949, and Marquette University in 1953 where she received her B.S. degree in nursing. She worked as an RN in surgery for two years at St. Joseph Hospital in Milwaukee.

On July 2, 1955, she married Dr. Michael Delmore and the couple moved to England where Dr. Delmore practiced dentistry as a member of the USAF. While in England, they were blessed with their first child, Margaret. After two years, Mike and Rita moved to Manitowoc, WI, where they were blessed with four more children: Ruth, Michael, Bruce, and Paul. Rita was a hard-working, loving homemaker and mother while her husband Mike was a dedicated dentist and father. After 15 years of a wonderful and happy marriage, Dr. Delmore passed away at age 41 from cancer.

On November 23, 1972, Rita married Allan D. Jirikovec. The couple moved to Wausau to begin a new life with her five children.

After arriving in Wausau, Rita resumed her career as a nurse and worked at North Central Health Care Facilities for 26 years, retiring in 2000. She found immense joy and fulfillment in taking care of the elderly and the mentally ill and counted them all among her “extended family.” After retirement, she volunteered at the Marathon County Jail for many years as a spiritual and literary tutor in a motivational program called “Breaking Barriers.” She respected those incarcerated and always held out the promise of hope for them. She regarded them all as “good people who made bad choices.”

She and Allan enjoyed travelling and explored numerous exotic places on the many cruises that took. They met many people on their travels and kept in touch with several of them for years afterward including her special friend, Ed in Australia.

Spiritually, Rita was a member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Wausau for several years where she and her husband Allan were regularly active in the RCIA program. Later she and Allan worshipped at Our Savior’s National Catholic Church in Mosinee, where they felt very “at home.”

Rita is survived by her loving husband Allan of Oak Park Place in Madison, and her treasured children: Dr. Margaret Delmore (Dr. John Valdrighi) of Sacramento, CA; Ruth Diaz de Leon (John) of Madison; Michael Delmore of Dallas, TX; Bruce Delmore of San Jose, CA; and Paul Delmore (Laurie) of Cross Plains, WI. Rita loved being a grandmother to her cherished grandchildren: Ali, Tony, Tim, Rachel, and Ryan.

A memorial service for family and close friends will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Memorial Chapel at Restlawn Memorial Park, 235962 N. Troy St, Wausau and live streamed online. Her dear friend, Father Marion Talaga, will preside. Visitation will take place from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at Restlawn on Thursday, November 18.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior’s National Catholic Church, 706 9th St, Mosinee, WI 54455.

Rita wanted to be memorialized by the following quote: “Who I am is God’s gift to me and who I become is my gift to God.”

Cody J. Cihlar

Cody Jay Cihlar, 17 years young, gained his angel wings on November 5, 2021.

Cody was born January 3, 2004 to parents James and Bethany (Klein) Cihlar. Cody was passionate about the outdoors and was often found hunting or bass fishing. He was very strong in his faith and loved making people laugh. Cody enjoyed helping people and gave the gift of life through organ donation.

Cody is survived by his parents; sister Caitlan; grandparents Richard and Rochelle Klein and Jim (Gin) Cihlar; great grandma Jeanette Klein; uncle Barry (Kristina) Klein and family; aunt Samantha (Paul) Frydenlund and family. His dogs Nessa and Gracie; and many extended family and countless friends.

Visitation for Cody will be Monday, November 15, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brainard Funeral Home’s Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, WI. A celebration of life will follow Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 11:00 am St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Drive, Wausau, WI with visitation beginning at 10:00 am at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations and sending to a fishing mentorship program at DC Everest.

Our family wants to sincerely thank the staff at Aspirus MSICU for their exceptional care of Cody and treating us like family.

Robyn M. Winn

Robyn Marie Winn, 75, of Wausau, passed away at home with her family by her side on November 6, 2021.

Robyn was born February 28, 1946, in Sioux City, Iowa to parents Robert and Muriel (Dalcourt) Parmelee. She graduated from Orange High School, in Orange, California in 1964. She then went on to attend California State University in Fullerton, California, where she received her BA in 1968. She also received her Lifetime Teaching Credential in 1969 from California State University in Fullerton. She married Gary Winn, July 28, 1969, in Fullerton, California.

Robyn taught Elementary School in three states and eventually retired in California and Missouri. Later in life, she worked with her husband Gary in his CPA and Financial firms and together, they enjoyed travel, photography, family events and art festivals. She was a loving mother, raising her three daughters. Daughter, Renee was born July 28, 1975, and the twins, Christy and Cathy, blessed Robyn and Gary on April 6, 1979.

Robyn received Teacher of the Year in Independence, Missouri. She especially enjoyed time with family and friends, traveling, photography, art shows, festivals and being part of art associations. We will remember her for her smile, her love of children, love for family and friends, her photographic art, her kindness to others, courage and continued optimism, and her strong faith.

Robyn is survived by her loving husband, Gary Winn; daughters, Renee, Christy (Ben) and Cathy (Mike); grandchildren, Tierra, Tanner, Aubrey, Abbey, Evelyn, Lucy, Harbour; honorary grandson, Logan; great-granddaughter, Rosabelle; sibling, Taryn; and everyone she met in this life.

A celebration of Robyn’s life will be held Monday, November 15, 2021, at 4:00 pm at Brainard Funeral Home’s Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams Street, Wausau. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm. Chaplain Will Krebs will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Our family wishes to thank all our family and friends for their thoughts, prayers, and actions of support during this difficult time in our lives. We love all of you and wish God’s Blessing to you and your families.

Kerry L. Krueger

Kerry Krueger, Age 68, a longtime resident of Wausau, WI passed away peacefully in her home on November 10, 2021.

She was born on June 6, 1953 to the late James & LeeAnn (Riege) Krueger. Kerry was the was the youngest of their 2 children.

Kerry dedicated her life to social service work in both Eau Claire and Marathon Counties where she touched the lives of countless families. She had great passion for her work and treated every family she worked with as if it was her own.

Kerry exemplified strength and perseverance. She was a single mother who raised her 3 children to be hardworking and independent. She also took great pride in her 10 grandchildren.

Throughout her life she faced many obstacles related to her health, including receiving a new liver that she survived with for over 20 years and battling colon cancer. Even though Kerry lived much of her life in pain, she never lost her positive spirit or waivered from her faith and confidence in God’s plan. Even towards the end of her battle with cancer, she made sure everyone around her knew she was not afraid of death because she was in God’s care.

Any free time that Kerry had was consumed by her love of crafting, sewing, knitting and painting, and took advantage of any opportunity for socializing. She was active in the Wisconsin Valley Art Association and looked forward to helping organize Art in the Park each year. She also never passed a thrift store without stopping and had a knack for finding the good deals.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and LeeAnn (Riege) Krueger, who she was a devoted and loving daughter to, and took pride in being the caretaker for each of them at the end of their lives.

Kerry is survived by daughter, Heidi (Tim) Fagre of Green Bay, WI, son, Brent (Laura) Whiteside of Burlington, WI, daughter, Kelley (Jason) Goertz of Kronenwetter, WI; ten grandchildren: Isaac, Cooper and Nolan Fagre, Benson, Parker and Reid Whiteside, Adam, Tyler and Olivia Goertz, and Elizabeth (Austin) Leverty, brother Richard (Lynn) Krueger of New Port Richey, FL.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 am- 11 am at First English Lutheran Church,Wausau on Saturday, November 13, with the service and luncheon to follow. Masks are required for all who attend the visitation and service. There will be a private ceremony for her internment at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Online condolences may be expressed at www.peterson/kraemer.com. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to First English Lutheran Church or Wisconsin Valley Art Association.

Kerry’s family would like to extend a sincere appreciation for Dr. Carchman and the UW Health Staff in B4/6, and the hospice care she received through Aspirus. We also thank her caregivers; Sierra Willard and Diane Durante.

Jane F. Nicolaus

Jane Fay (Finke) Nicolaus of Sidney, Montana passed away on November 8, 2021 at Sidney Health Center, Montana. She was born July 9, 1947 in Plymouth, WI, to the late Werner and Magdeline (Justmann) Finke. She was the third of four daughters.

Jane graduated from Plymouth High School in 1965 and later graduated from North Central Technical College, Wausau, with an Associate Degree in Business Administration. Jane was baptized, confirmed and on July 9, 1966 was united in marriage to Rev. Mark Nicolaus at St. John Lutheran Church, Plymouth, WI. Their union was blessed with three children. By the grace and guidance of the Lord, Jane and her family experienced life and ministry in Wisconsin, Illinois, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Montana and Saskatchewan.

Jane is survived by her husband, Mark; children, Leah (Jeff) Snyder, Rev. Micah (Kim) Nicolaus and Sarah (Mike) Petrik; 6 grandchildren, Nathan Rokes, Miranda (Hayden) Mushrush, Skylar (Elli) Petrik, Ethan Petrik, Andrew Nicolaus and Thomas Nicolaus; 2 great-grandchildren, Mia Mushrush and Harper Petrik; siblings, Lora (Tom) Yahr and Linda (Tom) Blotz; brother-in-law, Fred Crook; sister-in-law, Lynn Nicolaus. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Crook and brother-in-law, Duane Nicolaus.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church, High Steeple, Edgar. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorials in Jane’s name my be directed to Voice of the Martyrs, 1815 SE Bison Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006-9938

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

David H. Stark

David “Dave” H. Stark, 84, Mosinee, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Cedar Creek Manor.

He was born October 4, 1937 in Wausau, son of the late Joseph Sr. and Theresa (Jansen) Stark. On October 12, 1957, he was untied in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Arline Wojdac at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knowlton. She survives.

For 47 years, Dave worked for the Mosinee Paper Mill until his retirement. He also worked at the Mosinee Liquor Store for many years. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard 32nd Infantry Division, a proud member of the ten gallon blood donation club, a volunteer at Randlin Homes, a DAV volunteer driver, a member of the Man of Honor Society, a member of the Mosinee Rosary Group, and a longtime bellringer for the Salvation Army.

Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed fishing, traveling, polka dancing, biking, going for walks, playing cards, volunteering at the Mosinee Elementary School and going on adventures with his granddaughter, Gabrielle.

Survivors include his wife, Arline; two daughters, Diane (Larry) Gilbertson, Marshfield and Patricia Ann Stark, Wausau; five grandchildren, Mary Gilbertson, Joe Gilbertson, Gabrielle Burns, Christy (Jacob) DeClerc and Jamie (Dan) Doran; one brother, John (Charlene) Stark, Janesville; one sister, Eleanor (Lenny) Midlikowski, Mosinee; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Ann Stark; grandson, Erick Burns; four brothers, Norman, Ronald, James and Joseph Jr.; and two sisters, Eunice Jacobs and Arlene Zuelke.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knowlton. Rev. James Trempe will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military honors conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8733, Mosinee. Visitation will be on Monday from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. There will be a rosary service at 6:45 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.