The 2021 WIAA high school football playoffs continued with Level 4 divisional state semifinal games on Friday, Nov. 12, across Wisconsin.

Winners advance to the 2021 WIAA State Football Championships at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Divisions 7, 6, 5 and 4 state championship games will be held Thursday, Nov. 18, and the title games in Divisions 3, 2 and 1 will be played on Friday, Nov. 19.

Here is a look at the Level 4 football playoffs scoreboard and state finals schedule:

2021 WIAA Football Playoffs

Level 4

All games Friday, Nov. 12

Division 1

No. 1 Franklin 26, No. 3 Appleton North 19

No. 1 Sun Prairie 38, No. 1 Mukwonago 31

Division 2

No. 1 Waunakee 27, No. 4 Hartford 20

No. 1 Mequon Homestead 29, No. 6 Kettle Moraine 10

Division 3

No. 3 Rice Lake 36, No. 2 Menasha 21

No. 5 Pewaukee 28, No. 5 Monroe 14

Division 4

No. 2 Ellsworth 46, No. 2 Freedom 7

No. 1 Waukesha Catholic Memorial 42, No. 2 Columbus 19

Division 5

No. 1 La Crosse Aquinas 28, No. 2 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 18

No. 5 Mayville 42, No. 4 Belleville 25

Division 6

No. 1 Colby 28, No. 1 Durand 24

No. 3 Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 35, No. 1 Darlington 24

Division 7

No. 2 Coleman 28, No. 1 Eau Claire Regis 22

No. 2 Reedsville 47, No. 2 Cashton 8

2021 WIAA State Football Championships

Nov. 18-19, at Camp Randall Stadium, Madison

All games broadcast on Bally Sports Wisconsin

Thursday, Nov. 18

Division 7: Coleman (13-0) vs. Reedsville (12-1), 10 a.m.

Division 6: Colby (12-1) vs. St. Mary’s Springs (11-2), 1 p.m.

Division 5: La Crosse Aquinas (13-0) vs. Mayville (11-2), 4 p.m.

Division 4: Ellsworth (12-0) vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (13-0), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

Division 3: Rice Lake (11-2) vs. Pewaukee (11-2), 10 a.m.

Division 2: Waunakee (13-0) vs. Mequon Homestead (11-2), 1 p.m.

Division 1: Franklin (13-0) vs. Sun Prairie (13-0), 4 p.m.