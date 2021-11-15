Wausau Pilot & Review

Aspirus Health on Monday announced the organization will acquire Urology Specialists of Wisconsin, S.C. effective Dec. 1.

“We are excited to welcome Urology Specialists of Wisconsin into our dynamic and growing health system,” said Andrea Allard, Vice President of Operations, Aspirus Medical Group. “This highly-regarded group of urological specialists expands the scope of comprehensive services we can provide for patients we serve.”

The board-certified urologists at USOW serve both adult and pediatric patients and treat a full range of urologic issues with compassionate, expert care.

USOW officials say patients will benefit from the move.

“Joining Aspirus will allow us to better collaborate within its existing network of providers,” said Dr. Benjamin Battino, a board-certified urologist with USOW who specializes in robotic surgery.

“We’re also looking forward to a bright future, now belonging to a Top-15 health care system,” he said.

Aspirus Health has also acquired the current building where USOW providers see their patients. The location, at 3300 Westhill Drive in Wausau, will be known as Aspirus Urology Clinic.

Providers and staff of USOW will now be employed by Aspirus Medical Group as another site of urology care. Aspirus Medical Group offers urology care throughout Central and Northern Wisconsin.