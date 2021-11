This week’s featured adoptable pet from the Humane Society of Marathon County is a service of Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary in Mosinee.

Hi!

I’m Knowledge and I’m ready to teach you all about what I can bring to the table.

I love to play and give kisses, and I think cats and dogs are super fun to play with! I love to learn and am ready to become the best pup you’ve ever seen.

If you think you have the time and love for a cute guy like me, you should call up HSMC!