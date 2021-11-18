WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts in downtown Wausau opened two new exhibits this week – “The Earth We Share,” on display in the Caroline S. Marks Gallery, and “Constructing Memories,” on display in the Vault Gallery. These shows run through Dec. 23.

“The Earth We Share” is a group exhibition of nature and landscape that features conservation-inspired and environmentally conscious artwork. The exhibit features works by Mary Robinson, J. H. Arnold, Erin Liljegren, Thomas Moberg, Leonard Nagler, Nicole Shaver and John Swartwout.

“Constructing Memories,” “Attic,” by Dylan Strzynski. Photo courtesy Center for the Visual Arts.

“Constructing Memories” is a two-person show featuring the collage of Ashley Kolka-Lee and the sculpture of Dylan Strzynski. The exhibit explores the re-creation of place via memories and a study of placemaking.

If you go



“The Earth We Share”

On display Nov. 17 – Dec. 23

Caroline S. Marks Gallery

“Constructing Memories”

On display Nov. 17 – Dec. 23

Vault Gallery

The CVA is at 427 N. Fourth Street, Wausau

Free entry during our regular hours – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday





