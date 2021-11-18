Wausau Pilot & Review

This season the Wausau Cyclones and Oregon Tradesmen will compete for the right to hoist the I-39 Cup, according to a news release issued Thursday..

The I-39 Cup will be awarded to the team with the most points from the season series between Wausau and Oregon. The teams match up at Oregon Ice Arena on Nov. 19, Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Jan. 28. Wausau will host Oregon on Dec. 17, Dec. 29, Dec. 30 and Jan. 29.

Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with the cup at all home games versus Oregon during the season.

“This will be an exciting opportunity for our fans to watch us compete in this season series with our closest rival in the Central Division,” said director of business operations Zach Serwe.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues, serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification.

The primary mission of the NA3HL is to provide a structured developmental environment for student-athletes who have aspirations of playing in the NAHL or United States Hockey League and eventually the NCAA or American College Hockey Association.

