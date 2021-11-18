Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Edgar limited Wausau Newman Catholic to just seven made baskets in the game, jumped out to a double-digit lead by halftime, and cruised to a 53-18 victory in the Marawood Conference South Division opener for both teams on Thursday at Newman Catholic High School.



Mia Hoesly scored eight of her 12 points in the first half to help Edgar (2-0 overall) grab a 22-8 lead at halftime.

Eight different Wildcats scored in the second half as they pulled away to the 35-point win.

Reagan Borchardt added nine points and Makayla Wirkus chipped in eight in the win for Edgar.

Maggie Wulf scored six points to lead Newman Catholic.

Newman Catholic will play a nonconference game at Port Edwards on Monday. Edgar is off until Tuesday when its hosts Marathon.

Wildcats 53, Cardinals 18

Edgar 22 31 – 53

Newman Catholic 8 10 – 18

EDGAR (53): Skylee Manecke 2 0-0 5, Mia Hoesly 4 2-4 12, Reagan Borchardt 3 2-4 9, Olysta Baumann 2 0-0 5, Karlin Lipinski 2 0-0 5, Morgan Schnelle 0 1-2 1, Leah Davis 1 2-2 4, Amber Skrzypcak 1 0-0 2, Makayla Wirkus 3 2-3 8, Lemmer 1 0-2 2, Streveler 0 0-0 0, Borchardt 0 0-0 0. FG: 19. FT: 9-17. 3-pointers: 6 (Hoesly 2, Manecke 1, R. Borchardt 1, Baumann 1, Lipinski 1). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: none. Record: 2-0, 1-0 Marawood Conference South Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (18): Maggie Wulf 2 2-2 6, Mel Severson 1 0-0 2, Lily Shields 1 0-0 2, Lily Zeimetz 2 0-2 4, Ashley Jankowski 0 0-0-2 0, Danisa Zenk 0 0-0 0, Evie Bates 1 2-2 4, Annika Svennes 0 0-0 0. FG: 7. FT: 4-8. 3-pointers: none. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: none. Record: 0-1 overall and Marawood Conference South Division.