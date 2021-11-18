STEVENS POINT – The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point bachelor’s degree programs in paper science and engineering and chemical engineering have both been accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology.

ABET accreditation assures that programs meet standards to produce graduates ready to enter critical technical fields that are leading the way in innovation and emerging technologies and anticipating the welfare and safety needs of the public.

“Our paper science and engineering graduates have been making a difference in the paper and allied chemical industries since the early 1970s,” said Professor Karyn Biasca, chairwoman of the Paper Science and Chemical Engineering Department. “Our chemical engineering program enrolled its first students in 2016. We are delighted that our paper science and engineering and chemical engineering bachelor’s degree programs are both now ABET accredited.”

Sought worldwide, ABET’s voluntary peer-review process is highly respected because it adds critical value to academic programs in the technical disciplines, where quality, precision and safety are of the utmost importance.

Developed by technical professionals from ABET’s member societies, ABET criteria focus on what students experience and learn. ABET accreditation reviews look at program curricula, faculty, facilities and institutional support and are conducted by teams of highly skilled professionals from industry, academia and government, with expertise in the ABET disciplines.

For more information about UW-Stevens Point bachelor’s degree programs in paper science and engineering and chemical engineering, visit www.uwsp.edu/papersci.

Source: UW-Stevens Point